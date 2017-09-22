High-Powered Gear Streamlines Construction Cleanup

It was edge-of-his-seat anticipation for Morris Carey, as he eagerly awaited the arrival of a self-propelled, gas-powered sweeper that promised to make end-of-the-workday cleanup a snap at a Bay Area historic home renovation job site.

YARDMAX’s proprietary equipment far-exceeded his expectations.

“It solved a big problem for me,” Carey says, describing the constant proliferation of dirt, debris and muddy footprints at the 604 Second Street site in Brentwood, Calif., and that “in 15 minutes, it’s clean as a pin.”

“You wouldn’t know they’d even been there doing a day’s work,” says YARDMAX Power Equipment, Inc.’s vice president of marketing Shad Shafer.

The quick clean-up time also helps keep the renovation of a turn of the 20th century, Craftsman-style bungalow on schedule, notes Shafer.

“We’re able to save them a lot in labor costs,” he adds.

The heavy duty, solid steel-constructed power broom’s 28-inch wide nylon bristle brush – with its 13-inch diameter – can be used on a variety of surfaces, including snow, lawn, concrete and brick, with each brush providing up to 400 hours of use, and sweeping up a path up to 28” wide.

While the merits of the Power Sweeper were already apparent, Carey initially was not sold on the effectiveness and need for the accompanying Power Wheelbarrow. He became an instant convert, however, when he and the Carey Bros. Remodeling team started demolishing the porch, with its extremely heavy brick-embedded concrete.

“What an awakening! This is one powerful puppy. It’s a cake walk,” he says. “It’s an incredibly valuable tool, well beyond my initial comprehension.”

“The power wheelbarrow saves you time and your back,” says Shafer, noting its 660-pound holding capacity that is “four times more than an average person can carry.”

The unit is four-wheel drive, with a zero-degree turning radius. Its compact construction and maneuverability make it easy to use in small spaces.

Other features include: easy loading; no tipping over; a quick, one-handed release allows for easy dumping into a refuse trailer; and excellent wheel traction that facilitates use on uneven and muddy surfaces.

Both the Power Sweeper and Power Wheelbarrow are affordable and environmentally-friendly, with their compliance with the California Air Resources Board.

“They’re ideal for the remodeler or custom home builder,” Carey says.

Founded in 2015, with its headquarters in Libertyville, Illinois, YARDMAX has four factories worldwide and no aspect of the manufacturing process is outsourced.

Their online literature stresses a strict adherence to offering a power equipment line that affords the contractor, farmer, or “DIYer” the ability to “work smarter, not harder.”

“We’re very customer-centric,” adds Shafer. “Everybody can (manufacture) something, but if you stand behind it the right way, it makes a huge difference.”

For more information, visit www.YARDMAX.com. Follow the progress of the historic renovation by visiting www.604secondstreet.onthehouse.com.