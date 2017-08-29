Privacy Window Provides Perfect Finishing Touch

Morris and James Carey and their Carey Bros. Remodeling team have taken great pains to stay historically and aesthetically true while still modernizing a turn-of-the-20th-century home in Brentwood, California.

Their success is exemplified by the addition of an elegant, preframed, decorative glass, Craftsman-style window in the home’s remodeled guest bathroom. The awning-style window infuses the space with fresh air, light and privacy.

“We’re trying to maintain the architectural integrity of the home,” says Morris Carey. And, “here’s a really classy way to do it,” adds Kathy Ziprik, a spokesperson for Hy-Lite, the leading manufacturer of the eye-catching amenity. “I call it window art.”

According to Roger Murphy, president of Hy-Lite, a U.S. Block Windows Company out of Pensacola, Florida, natural daylight flowing through the decorative glass windows creates an attractive setting. “Operable casement, awning, slider and single hung units can easily be opened to encourage airflow in the home,” says Murphy. “When closed, the windows provide cherished privacy and accent style art for the room.”

For Carey Bros. Remodeling designer Carol Carey, “it was the one final touch for that bathroom. I knew it would put the bow on it.” Fond memories of time spent raising their daughter in the formerly 1,177 sq. ft. residence, longtime in disrepair, offered a catalyst for Mike and Robin McClellan to bring it back to its historically-accurate charm.

“We have a lot of history with this town,” says Mike McClellan. “We wanted to do our part to revitalize the downtown and make the home more comfortable for our future living needs.” “This is their forever home,” says Carol Carey of the catalog order, kit-constructed house that reportedly was among the roughly 600 bungalows that heralded from the nearby coal and copper mining communities in the early 1900s.

Hy-Lite offers decorative operative and fixed glass windows as large as 51″ x 51″ and 36″ x 60”.

“With the selection of styles available, there’s definitely the perfect fit for every home style,” says Murphy, who encourages people to place them in a multitude of locations in the house. “Why hide the beauty of these windows? Yes, they dramatically enhance any bathroom, but then you’re not sharing the art of these windows with the rest of your family and guests. Living and dining rooms, kitchens, laundry rooms and home offices are all ideal spaces for decorative glass windows.”

And while the Careys’ 604 Second Street renovation is in keeping with the Craftsman style, Hy-Lite’s products fit the bill for any construction project, from the rustic to refined, from the historic and traditional to the contemporary design, with its assortment of square, geometric and oval-shaped windows.