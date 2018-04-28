Show Notes: Growing Trees and Budgets - On the House

Show Notes from the On The House with The Carey Brothers and Cameron recorded April 28th, 2018.

If you’d like a soap dispenser at your kitchen sink but have no hole in your countertop, here’s something we found to solve your problem!

Take the space of the air gap and make it functional – add a soap dispenser. This air gap dispenser, turns wasted space into something usable. Reservoir holds three ounces of soap and the plastic unit does not discolor or change soaps or lotions. This patented offering is new way to utilize the space above a dishwasher air gap.

Transforming Walls Into Smart Surfaces

Conductive Paint Transforms Walls Into Sensors, Interactive Surfaces

Walls are what they are — big, dull dividers. With a few applications of conductive paint and

some electronics, however, walls can become smart infrastructure that can sense human touch, detect gestures and detect when appliances are used.

By monitoring activity in the room, this system could adjust light levels when a TV is turned on or alert a user in another location when a laundry machine or electric kettle turns off.

5 Easy Steps to Plant a Tree

Arbor Day is a holiday that is typically celebrated on the last Friday of April. On this day, people are encouraged to get outside, learn about nature, and plant a tree! Although Arbor Day began over 140 years ago in the United States, the technique that was used to plant a tree in 1872 is still used in 2018.

How Much Should You Budget for Home Maintenance?

How much money should you budget for home maintenance and repairs? It’s impossible to predict exactly what your home will need, but average homeowner costs can be helpful and often fairly accurate. Using average costs, there are a couple of rules of thumb that can help guide this calculation. And you can adjust your initial results based on factors like the age and general condition of your home.

Are You Making Major Plumbing Mistakes?

10 things your plumber wishes you wouldn’t do

Your toilet’s clogged again, and this time it’s all your fault. (Who knew flushable kitty litter wasn’t flushable?) To help you avoid any future clogs, floods or breakdowns, we asked plumbers across the country to share their customers’ biggest mistakes — and how they can be avoided.

The Termites Are Coming

TERMITE PREVENTION TIPS FOR A HOME OWNERS

Make sure your home is inspected for termites once a year.

Fix any leaking plumbing

Use stone around your house instead of mulch or wood chips

Be sure that the condensation due to air conditioning units is flowing well away from the foundation of the structure.

Be sure water from gutters is flowing well away from the foundation of the house and do the same for garden hoses.

Never store firewood up against the foundation of the structure.

U.S. Housing Markets With the Biggest—and Smallest—Down Payments

