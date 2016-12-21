Home   >   Cool Tool & Product Review   >   Yardmax: 35 ton Full Beam Gas Log Splitter

Yardmax: 35 ton Full Beam Gas Log Splitter

By on December 21, 2016

Cool Tool & Product Review

Two-Way Gas Log Splitters — Full Beam
Ergonomically designed for optimal performance, safety and ease of use — splits wood effortlessly and efficiently, log after log.

• Available in 25, 28, 30, and 35 ton force — powered by Briggs & Stratton engines.
• Patent pending log spinner foot plate easily rotates logs for splitting, reducing stress on the beam.
• Patent pending 4-way wedge (included) is designed for quick connection and jam free operation with no need to change log stripper plates.

Check out James Carey review of Yardmax’s gas log splitter.

 

 

About onthehouse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Keep up with The Carey Brothers

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news, tips and updates from our team as we put on our radio show - On The House, go to trade and consumer shows and share our journey in home improvement, building and home products.

You have Successfully Subscribed!