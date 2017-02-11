Show Notes: Are You a Cheap or Frugal Homeowner?

Are you a cheap homeowner or a frugal one? In our experience, the job always will go better with the right tools. It may cost a little more, but it is worth it. Have spots and stains on leather furniture? We have tips to help clean them up. Have you ever thought of cleaning the tank on your toilet? We did.

Thank you to our guest: Peter Daich with Daich Coatings.

For more information visit: www.daichcoatings.com

Are You A Cheap Vs. Frugal Homeowner?

How to tell the difference

Using the Wrong Tool

You’ve finally decided to paint the molding in your foyer. There’s not much to paint, so you figure you can get by with that 2-inch flat brush in your garage cabinet, even though the paint guy recommended a different (and pricey!) one. Why buy a new one when you already have a perfectly good one at home?

Halfway into your project (which you thought would take two hours, and now you’re into hour four), your back is aching from trying to get those bare spots in tight spaces. And the paint just doesn’t look right. It’s uneven and splotchy.

Turns out you used a brush meant for latex paints, and you’re using oil paint, which requires natural bristles to get a polished look. Plus, you needed an angled brush to get into tight corners. Four hours wasted, and it looks worse than when you started. Now you’ve got to buy more paint — and that darn brush!

Some other cheap tool moves homeowners often make instead of spending money:

Using glue when you really should use a screw.

Using chemicals for clogs instead of calling a plumber or investing in an auger.

Using cheap screwdrivers that strip screws.

Using a hammer in place of a mallet.

Using a manual saw in place of a table saw

How to be frugal: Invest in the right tools, not cheap knockoffs. If it’s an expensive one that you only need once or twice, rent it or borrow it.

Bonus: You’ll find DIY projects get easier because your skills (and the results) will improve with the right equipment.

https://www.houselogic.com/remodel/budgeting-contracting/cheap-vs-frugal/

Termites In The Winter Time

Most species of termites thrive in tropical regions that see very mild winters. The pests need warmth and humidity to survive; therefore, the regions of the U.S. where they are most destructive are states with warm climates year-round. However, areas with heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures are still susceptible to termite infestations. While it’s commonly thought that termites hibernate in winter weather, this is not the case.

Termite Behavior in Cold Weather

So long as termites have constant access to wood, the pests can live in any part of the country. Some species also require moisture and soil to thrive but are still able to find these resources in colder temperatures. The pests stay alive by seeking warmth and protection in soils deep under the frozen portion of the ground.

In retreating underground, the termites are able to stay alive but significantly lessen their destructive activities. This may also hide the colonies, making infestations less physically evident. However, homeowners should not lower their defenses just because of cold weather.

Activity in the Winter

Since some termites remain just as active in the winter as they would in warm months, homes are still vulnerable to structural damage. Often, colonies invade homes prior to winter as a means to prepare for the cold weather and seek warmth. During this time, the pests continue their destructive eating habits and riddle wood found inside the home with tunnels.

Removal & Control

Termite infestations found inside homes do damage year-round. Homeowners must constantly monitor wood for signs of the pests’ activity in order to avoid or lessen costly repairs. No matter the season, pest control specialists should be contacted as soon as possible to eliminate infestations.

http://www.orkin.com/termites/are-termites-active-in-winter/

Leather Furniture Stains To Go…..Away

For ink-based stains like ballpoint pen and marker try rubbing alcohol. Dip a cotton swab in rubbing alcohol, and gently rub along mark until ink begins to lift. Change cotton swabs often to reduce bleed. Once stain is removed, wipe away excess alcohol with clean, damp cloth.

For protein-based stains like food and blood, try a paste of 2 parts cornstarch to 1 parts lemon juice.

For surface scratches, try erasing with a mild oil, like olive or baby oil. Dip a cotton swab in oil and gently massage along scratch until well covered. Let sit for 5 minutes and gently buff away excess oil with a clean, dry cloth.

https://www.familyhandyman.com/cleaning/how-to-clean-leather-furniture-stains-with-natural-products/view-all

3 Popular Bulbs For Spring Planting

When most gardeners consider flowering bulbs, many think about those commonly planted in the fall like daffodils, irises, crocuses and the very popular tulip. But there are several varieties of bulbs that can be planted in the spring for blooms and foliage throughout the rest of the year.

Three popular flowering bulbs for springtime planting include:

Dahlias

Gladiolus

Lilies (both Oriental and Calla)



Each of these varieties has showy, brightly colored blooms that liven up plain garden spaces and can even provide a few blooms for cutting.

Additionally, another popular garden bulb is the elephant ear, a deer-resistant plant with oversized leaves that easily fills empty spaces. Some varieties, like the sangria, have colorful stalks that provide a nice contrast to the green foliage.

http://industryedge.nationalhardwareshow.com/2017/01/24/3-popular-bulbs-spring-planting/

Why You Should Clean Your Toilet Tank

Nothing is better than a clean bathroom. Okay, maybe a few things are better, but it is always nice knowing that your bathroom is clean and organized. However, there might be one part of the bathroom that you, like most people, are forgetting; the toilet tank!

Keeping the inside of the toilet tank clean can mean a world of difference in the cleanliness of your bathroom and the lifespan of your toilet.

Here are some reasons why keeping your toilet tank clean can keep your bathroom fresh and save you money in the long run:

Mold is gross! Everyone knows that mold can emerge from standing water. Toilet tanks are nothing but a container of standing water that is waiting to be used. While your most-used toilet doesn’t have standing water for long, can you say the same for the one in the basement? Rarely used toilets could be harboring mold inside. Mold in the toilet can make the bathroom smell, or even worse, could spread to the rest of the bathroom!

Dirt, dust, and debris can find its way into the tank. These particles, while small, can affect the overall use and longevity of your toilet. A buildup could slowly erode the inside of your tank, such as the steel or rubber fixtures. Not only that, but it can create a foul smell inside the tank as well.

Now that we have established the need to clean out the toilet tank, next question is: what is the best way to clean it out?

Turn off the water to your toilet (the shutoff valve is typically located behind the fixture) and give it a flush before cleaning the inside. This will empty the tank, making it easier to scrub out the inside. Mix ¼ cup white vinegar with 1 cup water to use as your cleaner, as it will not be harsh on the fixtures inside the tank. Damaging the fixtures could cause a running toilet.

Be careful when using toilet tank tablets. While these tablets are convenient, they actually contain bleach in them, which if placed too close to the rubber fixtures, can cause premature erosion.

Clean your toilet tank consistently! Having a routine cleaning schedule for the toilet tank can help keep your bathroom fresh and your toilet in working order. Cleaning the tank at least twice a year will dramatically reduce the buildup of debris and stop the production of mold.

Always wear gloves. When dealing with cleaning chemicals, it is always best to wear gloves. This will keep the chemicals from damaging your hands, and prevent your skin from coming in contact with the bacteria.

http://lentheplumber.com/blog/clean-your-toilet-tank/