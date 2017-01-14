The International Builders Show 2017, Photos from our Show

James and Morris Carey and the team covered The International Builders Show this week in Orlando, Florida, where the exhibits alone spanned over 569,000 net square feet with more than 1,500 manufacturers and suppliers. It was off the hook!

We want to thank two of our partner sponsors for hosting our broadcast from their very own exhibits. Our first day was with ROXUL where we had a blast with Dave and Kortney from HGTV s Masters of Flip.

Our next day we broadcast from Phantom Screens, where blending the indoors and outdoors can maximize your home living experience. Their new retractable wall screen was revealed to the public at The New American Home 2017 on January 10th in Orlando Florida, IBS2017. The New American Home is one of NAHB’s most successful and visible programs showcasing the latest in innovative products for the future of home building.

