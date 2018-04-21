Easy Home Improvements For Earth Day - On the House

In honor of Earth Day, here are some easy home improvement tasks that can be started and finished in just one day. I looked for small and reasonably quick home improvements that will have a lasting impact on water and energy use.

Install a low-flow shower head in all bathrooms. According to an article on hometips.com, installing a low-flow shower head can save up to 8 gallons of water for every 5 minutes the shower is running. Clean the HVAC filters. This easy task can save you some extra change on your energy bill and improve the overall life expectancy of the entire system. Save water and increase watering effectiveness by installing a drip irrigation system in your garden. Reduce and reuse by creating a compost bin. Throw food scraps, yard trimmings and even low-quality household paper products into the bin. Let bacteria create organic fertilizer for your yard and garden. Install a low-flow or high efficiency toilet. Toilets made before 1994 used up to 7 gallons of water per flush. Toilets nowadays are using right around 1.6 gallons per flush with some high efficiency toilets using as little as 1.28 gallons of water per flush. Although you may spend a little extra upfront, installing energy efficient lightbulbs throughout your home can save you a ton in the long run.

These are just a few of many home improvement tasks that are better for the environment and better for your pocket book. On this Earth Day, I ask that you keep this proverb in mind, “Treat the earth well. We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors. We borrow it from our children.”

