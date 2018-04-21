Easy Home Improvements For Earth Day - On the House

Easy Home Improvements For Earth Day
In honor of Earth Day, here are some easy home improvement tasks that can be started and finished in just one day. I looked for small and reasonably quick home improvements that will have a lasting impact on water and energy use.
- Install a low-flow shower head in all bathrooms. According to an article on hometips.com, installing a low-flow shower head can save up to 8 gallons of water for every 5 minutes the shower is running.
- Clean the HVAC filters. This easy task can save you some extra change on your energy bill and improve the overall life expectancy of the entire system.
- Save water and increase watering effectiveness by installing a drip irrigation system in your garden.
- Reduce and reuse by creating a compost bin. Throw food scraps, yard trimmings and even low-quality household paper products into the bin. Let bacteria create organic fertilizer for your yard and garden.
- Install a low-flow or high efficiency toilet. Toilets made before 1994 used up to 7 gallons of water per flush. Toilets nowadays are using right around 1.6 gallons per flush with some high efficiency toilets using as little as 1.28 gallons of water per flush.
- Although you may spend a little extra upfront, installing energy efficient lightbulbs throughout your home can save you a ton in the long run.
These are just a few of many home improvement tasks that are better for the environment and better for your pocket book. On this Earth Day, I ask that you keep this proverb in mind, “Treat the earth well. We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors. We borrow it from our children.”
