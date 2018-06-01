 Entry-Level Homes with 'Farmhouse Sinks,' 'Wainscoting,' or 'Exposed Beams' Sell for Nearly 30 Percent More than Expected - On the House
By on June 1, 2018

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ farmhouse-inspired design trends command highest sale premiums among entry-level homes, according to an analysis from RealEstate.com

Homebuyers – especially first-time buyers shopping for entry-level homes – can expect to pay a significant premium for houses with listings that tout popular farmhouse or craftsman-inspired features, according to a new report from RealEstate.com, a Zillow Group® brand tailored to helping first-time buyers find and budget for their first homei.

RealEstate.com® analyzed listing descriptions from millions of entry-level homes – defined as those priced within the bottom third of the market – to see how certain home features, amenities and design styles affected sale price.

Starter homes mentioning “coffered ceilings,” “claw foot tubs” or “farmhouse sinks” in their listing descriptions saw some of the highest sale premiums of the keywords analyzed – selling for as much as 29 percent above expected values. Furthermore, homes described as “craftsman” performed better than any other design style analyzed. Even though Chip and Joanna Gaines’ ‘Fixer Upper’ TV show may be over, their farmhouse chic style has certainly had an impact on home trends, especially among entry-level homes or first-time buyers.   

Energy efficient features also command high premiums among entry-level homes. Homes mentioning “solar panels” sell for as much as 40 percent more than expected, but mentions for higher-tier homes only saw a 13 percent boost.

Millennials are playing an increasingly larger role in the housing market. They make up 42 percent of all homebuyers today and 71 percent of first-time buyers, and their preferences – from location to home features – may have an increasingly notable impact on the marketii.

“In today’s competitive housing market, understanding what homes may command a premium or attract multiple offers can be hugely beneficial to buyers,” says Jeremy Wacksman, Zillow Group chief marketing officer. “However, it’s important to keep in mind which features or amenities matter most to you in a home. While a farmhouse sink or butcher block counters may appeal to many millennials and first-time buyers, not everyone may want to pay the premium those features may command.”  

Buying a home can feel like a moving target. With 24 percent of homes selling over list price, determining a realistic budget – and sticking to it – can be challengingiii. To help first-time buyers, RealEstate.com allows home shoppers to search for homes based on the home’s “All-In Monthly Price,” which includes estimates for costs such as mortgage, property tax and utilities, giving them a more accurate picture of the cost of homeownership.

 

 

The House Plan Shop

The feature image is from The House Plan Shop https://www.thehouseplanshop.com

 

Home Feature

Sales Premium Among 
Entry-Level Homes

Sales Premium Among 
Top-Tier Homes

Solar panels

40%

13%

Craftsman

34%

20%

Coffered Ceiling

29%

20%

Clawfoot Tub

29%

10%

Mid-century

28%

12%

In-law

28%

6%

landscape/path/outdoor/deck lighting

26%

15%

Exposed beam or ceiling

26%

15%

Farmhouse sink

26%

16%

Wainscot

26%

13%

Fire pit

25%

12%

Central Vacuum

25%

10%

Pergola

25%

4%

Mudroom

24%

13%

Tankless Water Heater

24%

7%

Playroom

23%

5%

Heated floor; radiant heat

23%

25%

Exposed brick

23%

5%

Quartz

23%

11%

Home Theater

23%

21%

Barn Door

23%

6%

Shaker Cabinet

23%

7%

Gas Furnace

23%

-5%

Outdoor Kitchen

23%

28%

Hardwood

22%

2%

Jacuzzi Tub

21%

2%

Outdoor Fireplace or Pit

21%

24%

Picket Fence

21%

N/A

Butcher Block

20%

6%

 

 

ii Data from Zillow Group Consumer Housing Trends Report 2017.

iii According to a Zillow analysis.

 

SOURCE Zillow Group

