Home   >   Projects   >   Landscaping and Gardening   >   Do you Need A New Garden Hose?

Do you Need A New Garden Hose?

By on February 19, 2017

If  your garden hose strongly resembles the anatomy of a snake digesting  a rat,  chances are you’re in store for a leak. Or perhaps your hose has  one of those small yet annoying pinhole leaks that spritzes you in the face  at the most inopportune times.Worse  yet, your hose might be suffering from a more massive leak which  is wasting  tons of precious water and leaving you with little or no  pressure at hose end.

If  any of the above sound remotely familiar, you don’t necessarily need  a new hose.  Consider repairing the one you have.Repairs  can be simple and inexpensive–certainly less than the cost  of  a new hose. Before  we  discuss  the repair process, let’s examine a few  of  the  most common reasons for damaged hoses.The  most common: the hose is never long enough.  Folks tend to think  that just because the hose is more flexible than a run of solid pipe that it can be stretch the extra foot or so to reach that obscure point in the yard.

Wrong! Each time the hose is stretched, the connection at the fitting which is  attached  to the hose bib becomes weaker and weaker until it  leaks  or becomes detached. So, instead of yanking on the hose consider extending the hose  with another small section of hose or locate additional hose bibs  at those remote points in the yard. For  added protection install a rubber sleeve or metal spring  guard  which surrounds the hose at the location where it attaches to the hose bib.  This will help minimize stress at this very vulnerable location.

If you live in an area that gets cold enough to freeze you want to be  sure that the garden hoses are placed in storage. Water residing within the hose can freeze and cause the hose to expand which will likely result in damaged fabric or perhaps even a leak. Driving  over a hose, especially when it’s under pressure, can lead  to  an early demise. Lawn mowers, sharp garden tools and, believe it or not,  some pets can have a devastating effect on an otherwise healthy garden hose. Never  fold  over  the hose or “kink” it to temporarily stop  the  flow  of water. This is sure to diminish the integrity of the hose.Now that you are well versed in all the hose “Don’ts”, here are few  “Do’s” which will help preserve the life of your garden hose. Just  as  with cold weather, it’s important to keep a hose out of  the  hotsun. The extreme heat can cause the material to permanently  stretch  and

Ultra-violet rays can break down the finish. Keep  the  hose loosely wound on an suitable hose rack.  A  large  nail,  a piece of pipe or other “makeshift” hanger simply won’t do. Hose  replacement  parts  and repair kits are available  at  most  hardware stores, home improvement centers and garden supply shops. There  are two common hose repair kits sold.  The first is a metal  clinch type while the other is a plastic screw-together clamp.  Both are reliable, however the plastic screw-together clamp can be reused over and over — the clinch type cannot.

Use  a sharp utility knife to cut out the damaged section of hose.  Try  to cut  the hose ends as square and straight as possible. This will allow  the ends to fit snugly against the repair part for a more secure connection. To install the one-piece clinch type fitting, force the ribbed shaft at the end  of  the  fitting into the end of the hose.  If the fit  is  too  tight making  it difficult to get the hose over the end of the fitting, soak  the end  of the hose in hot water.  Lubricating the fitting with a little  soap will also help.

Once  the fitting end is pushed into the hose, use pliers to  squeeze  down the individual metal fingers that surround the hose.  Repeat this procedure to attach the mating length of hose to the remaining end of the fitting. The  screw  type clamp works essentially the same way  as  the  clinch-type fitting.  The difference: instead of pliers to squeeze down on  metal  fingers,  a screwdriver is used to screw plastic clamps to either side of  the repair. Leaks at hose ends are generally caused by damaged brass fittings.  Threaded  fittings  can also be replaced. There is trick to  replacing  fittings. You’ll want to be sure to get the right part — either male or female. Metal  clinch-type fittings are available for hose ends too. Push  in  fittings can also replace threaded fittings.  Slip a metal hose clamp over the hose, insert the fitting and tighten the clamp.

For more home improvement tips and information search our website or call our listener line any time at 1-800-737-2474! All you need to do is leave your name, telephone number and your question.

 

About onthehouse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Keep up with The Carey Brothers

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news, tips and updates from our team as we put on our radio show - On The House, go to trade and consumer shows and share our journey in home improvement, building and home products.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest