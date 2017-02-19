Do you Need A New Garden Hose?

If your garden hose strongly resembles the anatomy of a snake digesting a rat, chances are you’re in store for a leak. Or perhaps your hose has one of those small yet annoying pinhole leaks that spritzes you in the face at the most inopportune times.Worse yet, your hose might be suffering from a more massive leak which is wasting tons of precious water and leaving you with little or no pressure at hose end.

If any of the above sound remotely familiar, you don’t necessarily need a new hose. Consider repairing the one you have.Repairs can be simple and inexpensive–certainly less than the cost of a new hose. Before we discuss the repair process, let’s examine a few of the most common reasons for damaged hoses.The most common: the hose is never long enough. Folks tend to think that just because the hose is more flexible than a run of solid pipe that it can be stretch the extra foot or so to reach that obscure point in the yard.

Wrong! Each time the hose is stretched, the connection at the fitting which is attached to the hose bib becomes weaker and weaker until it leaks or becomes detached. So, instead of yanking on the hose consider extending the hose with another small section of hose or locate additional hose bibs at those remote points in the yard. For added protection install a rubber sleeve or metal spring guard which surrounds the hose at the location where it attaches to the hose bib. This will help minimize stress at this very vulnerable location.

If you live in an area that gets cold enough to freeze you want to be sure that the garden hoses are placed in storage. Water residing within the hose can freeze and cause the hose to expand which will likely result in damaged fabric or perhaps even a leak. Driving over a hose, especially when it’s under pressure, can lead to an early demise. Lawn mowers, sharp garden tools and, believe it or not, some pets can have a devastating effect on an otherwise healthy garden hose. Never fold over the hose or “kink” it to temporarily stop the flow of water. This is sure to diminish the integrity of the hose.Now that you are well versed in all the hose “Don’ts”, here are few “Do’s” which will help preserve the life of your garden hose. Just as with cold weather, it’s important to keep a hose out of the hotsun. The extreme heat can cause the material to permanently stretch and

Ultra-violet rays can break down the finish. Keep the hose loosely wound on an suitable hose rack. A large nail, a piece of pipe or other “makeshift” hanger simply won’t do. Hose replacement parts and repair kits are available at most hardware stores, home improvement centers and garden supply shops. There are two common hose repair kits sold. The first is a metal clinch type while the other is a plastic screw-together clamp. Both are reliable, however the plastic screw-together clamp can be reused over and over — the clinch type cannot.

Use a sharp utility knife to cut out the damaged section of hose. Try to cut the hose ends as square and straight as possible. This will allow the ends to fit snugly against the repair part for a more secure connection. To install the one-piece clinch type fitting, force the ribbed shaft at the end of the fitting into the end of the hose. If the fit is too tight making it difficult to get the hose over the end of the fitting, soak the end of the hose in hot water. Lubricating the fitting with a little soap will also help.

Once the fitting end is pushed into the hose, use pliers to squeeze down the individual metal fingers that surround the hose. Repeat this procedure to attach the mating length of hose to the remaining end of the fitting. The screw type clamp works essentially the same way as the clinch-type fitting. The difference: instead of pliers to squeeze down on metal fingers, a screwdriver is used to screw plastic clamps to either side of the repair. Leaks at hose ends are generally caused by damaged brass fittings. Threaded fittings can also be replaced. There is trick to replacing fittings. You’ll want to be sure to get the right part — either male or female. Metal clinch-type fittings are available for hose ends too. Push in fittings can also replace threaded fittings. Slip a metal hose clamp over the hose, insert the fitting and tighten the clamp.

For more home improvement tips and information search our website or call our listener line any time at 1-800-737-2474! All you need to do is leave your name, telephone number and your question.