Back to the Future with Shaker Style Cabinetry

The project was to completely update a modest 1,177 sq. ft 100 year-old plus home, inside and out, in old town Brentwood, California. Originally a catalog design mail-order kit that reportedly was among roughly 600 small bungalows built in the nearby coal and copper mining communities in the early 1900s – it was later moved intact to its current location at 604 Second Street.

When it came to renovating and updating the whole-house cabinetry for this challenging historic renovation project, the Carey Brothers team sought both visual accuracy and continuity along with quality construction, added storage and a host of up-to-date features and conveniences that didn’t exist 100 years ago and were to be neatly tucked away and out of sight.

Carey Bros. Remodeling Designer Carol Carey notes that the original cabinetry was sparse at best, with a single built-in cupboard and few cabinets in the kitchen, one cabinet and some shelving in the laundry and little or no cabinetry or storage in the bath.

The fist objective was to select the right manufacturer to meet the diverse needs of this project. “Of course, we wanted improved doors and drawers,” notes homeowners, Robin and Mike McClellan, “but moreover, we needed storage and function more suited to modern living.”

“Carol Carey suggested cabinetry from FX Cabinets Warehouse that met our needs both with great looks and functionality,” they added. “ We met with Carol Carey and looked at samples and perspectives of the kitchen design that she and FX Cabinets Warehouse created. The perspectives allowed us to see the cabinets in place, which helped make this decision even easier.”

For over two decades, FX Cabinets Warehouse has been one of America’s leading providers of high quality and affordable cabinetry – dedicated to crafting cabinetry that is as functional as it is beautiful.

It is said that the kitchen is the heart of the home and – as an acknowledged primary focal point – it was the logical place to start. “The kitchen originally had built-in-place Shaker style cabinets that we wanted to replicate,” notes Carol Carey, “and we decided to carry this classic design throughout the home.”

Shaker-style cabinets and furniture originated in the late 1800s and early 1900s created by the skilled craftsmen and carpenters of the Shakers religious sect. They were minimalistic both in construction and design and have survived the test of time as the inspiration for many of today’s top designers. Shaker styling is both vintage and modern due to its clean and simple lines… making it truly, “back to the future” design-wise.

The updated McClellan kitchen received new white FX cabinets on three walls – with beveled glass inserts up above – and pewter hardware on all doors and drawers. A center island was also added. Behind the simple vintage exteriors were a host of up-to-the-minute accessories for added convenience, which include several pull-out shelves, a pull-out trash container, lazy-susans (for the ultimate in storage and accessibility) and vertical tray dividers (for cutting boards, cookie sheets, etc.) to name but a few.

The laundry room received a matching Shaker-style bank of cabinets, which contains a sink and ample counter space for folding laundry. A matching spacious cabinet resides above the washer and dryer for still more easy-to-access storage. The newly added master bath received a generous his-and-her vanity cabinet, while the expanded and remodeled guest bath is now complete with a Shaker-style face frame and doors for the new built-in linen closet.

FX Cabinetry also offered a number of highly desirable features that enhanced many out-of-sight aspects as well. “Our customers are family,” notes FX Cabinets Warehouse Marketing Manager, Vicky Hernandez, “and as such, we are committed to providing products that are both environmentally sustainable and safe in the home.”

“The air in your home should be non-toxic,” she adds, “and that is why all of our cabinets are solid wood and 100% free of particle board and feature environmentally safe water-based finishes that meet all stringent Air Resources Board standards. We are also UL Green Card Certified, and that is an important point that sets FX Cabinetry apart from the competition. We provide the finest in design, finishes, materials, and hardware to ensure every product meets the FX standard.” The company also offers a seven-year warranty – among the longest in the industry.

When completed, the cabinetry challenge for 604 Second Street was masterfully met with the combined design talents of the Carey Brothers team and the quality construction and perfect Shaker door styles offered by FX Cabinets Warehouse.

For more information, visit www.cabinetswarehouse.com. Follow the progress of the historic renovation by visiting www.604secondstreet.onthehouse.com.