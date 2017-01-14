Americans Prefer Kitchens and Bathrooms with Contemporary or Transitional Designs

Contemporary and Transitional-designs have overtaken Traditional in today’s kitchen and bathroom style preferences, according to the 2017 Kitchen & Bath Design Trends Report released today by the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). Among the trends identified by the annual NKBA member survey, the most significant for 2017 are:

In both kitchens and bathrooms, North American homeowners prefer Contemporary and Transitional designs over the previously popular Traditional designs. Members surveyed reported that Transitional is the most preferred style, followed by Contemporary and Traditional.

Neutral color palettes have proven timeless, as professional designers continue to see neutrals, specifically whites and grays, dominate kitchen and bath color schemes.

NKBA survey respondents reported an increase in awareness for universal design features and aging-in-place elements among homeowners. Designs that encourage safety and comfort continue to be the most popular amenities in both kitchens and baths.

Technology has become increasingly important in kitchen and bath design, with many survey respondents identifying homeowner tech requests such as hidden electrical outlets and accessible charging and docking stations.

The 2017 Kitchen & Bath Design Trends survey was fielded online to NKBA members during August 2016 and generated 562 responses that represent multiple industry segments across North America. Findings represent the number of respondents who said they specified these colors, materials, product types and designs for their kitchen and bath clients during 2016.