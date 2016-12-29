The Winners of the Under On The House Christmas Tree Giveaway!

Nearly 5,000 entrants participated in this year’s event and it couldn’t have been possible without your participation. Thanks for entering, sharing and being a part of the Carey Brother’s holiday fun. We want to also thank our great sponsors for their participation: YARDMAX, Daich Coatings and Gutterbrush.

GRAND PRIZE

YARDMAX Two-Stage Snow Blower – 26” with Dashboard, One Daich Coatings Spread Stone Countertop Kit and One Gutterbrush 60 ft. of Simple Gutter Protection for Standard Residential Gutters

GARY EMES, of Pennsylvania

2nd Prize

One Daich Coatings Spread Stone Countertop Kit, One Gutterbrush 60 ft. of Simple Gutter Protection for Standard Residential Gutters

Kathy Sundquist, Tony Louters and Jennifer Dressel

3rd Prize

One Daich Coatings Spread Stone Countertop Kit (Approximate Retail Value “AVR” $200)

Stephen Schott, Daniel Luscomb, Brinda Calkins, Madeline Seese, Rob Riffe and Donna Bailey