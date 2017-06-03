Home   >   Give-a-Ways   >   Our Winners of the Briggs & Stratton Spring Power Sweepstakes 2017!

Our Winners of the Briggs & Stratton Spring Power Sweepstakes 2017!

By on June 3, 2017

Briggs & Stratton Sweepstakes Winners

Our recent Springs Power Sweepstakes drew thousands of entrants and Briggs & Stratton was proud to support this sweepstake by giving 2 Snapper mowers, a cash gift card, an inverter generator and oil removal kits. Eight winners were chosen. CONGRATULATIONS! We list them below:

 

Grand Prize Winner: Stephanie Lashbrook

Second Prize Winner: John Kazlas

Third Prize Winner: Gary Trapp

Five (5) Runner-ups: Lydia Manning, Steve Weber, Amy Leach, Adam Wills and Regina Elliott

  • Each of 5 winners receives a Briggs & Stratton Oil Removal Kit 

To learn more about Briggs & Stratton’s full line of outdoor power products, visit www.briggsandstratton.com.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

About onthehouse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Keep up with The Carey Brothers

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news, tips and updates from our team as we put on our radio show - On The House, go to trade and consumer shows and share our journey in home improvement, building and home products.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest