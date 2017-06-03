Our Winners of the Briggs & Stratton Spring Power Sweepstakes 2017!

Our recent Springs Power Sweepstakes drew thousands of entrants and Briggs & Stratton was proud to support this sweepstake by giving 2 Snapper mowers, a cash gift card, an inverter generator and oil removal kits. Eight winners were chosen. CONGRATULATIONS! We list them below:

Grand Prize Winner: Stephanie Lashbrook

one Snapper 21- inch self-propelled gas mower, $100 Gift Card and Briggs & Stratton Oil Removal Kit

Second Prize Winner: John Kazlas

one Snapper 21- inch self-propelled gas mower and a Briggs & Stratton Oil Removal Kit

Third Prize Winner: Gary Trapp

one Briggs & Stratton® P2200 PowerSmart Series™ Inverter Generator and a Briggs & Stratton Oil Removal Kit

Five (5) Runner-ups: Lydia Manning, Steve Weber, Amy Leach, Adam Wills and Regina Elliott

Each of 5 winners receives a Briggs & Stratton Oil Removal Kit

To learn more about Briggs & Stratton’s full line of outdoor power products, visit www.briggsandstratton.com.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.