Whirlpool Recalls KitchenAid Kettle - On the House

There is an unwritten rule here at the On The House studio and workshop. The first person to arrive has to fire up the coffee pot. We consider it to be a rule that’s as important as making sure that our microphones are good to go when our program begins. Although crying over spilt milk is still frowned upon, apparently crying over spilt coffee is, well, still acceptable.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there are about 40,000 people who are at risk of spilling that morning cup of Joe. That’s right, the CPSC states that Whirlpool has recalled 40,000 of its’ KitchenAid Electric Kettles due to a potential burn hazard.

Apparently, the handles on these electric kettles are coming loose, causing them to spill potentially hot contents everywhere. Unfortunately, the Whirlpool Corporation has already received 79 reports of broken or loose handles and three reports of minor burn injuries.

There is good news though! If you own one of these electric kettles, you may contact the Whirlpool Corporation at 800-874-0608 to receive a free replacement.

For more information on this and other “hot” recalls, please visit the show notes section of onthehouse.com.