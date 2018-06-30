Werner Recalls Aluminum Ladders - On the House

According to the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors, every year there are around 300 deaths in the U.S. caused by falls from a ladder.

What could possibly make this worse? How about a malfunctioning, multi-position ladder!

Just when you thought it was safe to go out and trim your tree branches, Werner recalls 5 models of their aluminum telescoping ladders.

That’s right, the Consumer Product Safety Commission states that “the ladders can break while in use, posing a fall hazard to the user.”

This recall involves 78,000 ladders but so far, there has only been one report of a ladder breaking while in use.

The CPSC recommends that consumers should go to wernerco.com and click on “News, Events, & Recalls” to see if their Werner ladder was involved in the recall.

If so, consumers should immediately stop using the ladder and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.

For more elevating recalls, go to onthehouse.com!

Sources:

“Ladder Safety.” InterNACHI, www.nachi.org/ladder-safety.htm.

“Werner Recalls Aluminum Ladders Due to Fall Hazard.” CPSC.gov, CPSC, 20 June 2018, www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Werner-Recalls-Aluminum-Ladders-Due-to-Fall-Hazard.