Werner Recalls Aluminum Ladders - On the House

Werner Recalls Aluminum Ladders

By on June 30, 2018
According to the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors, every year there are around 300 deaths in the U.S. caused by falls from a ladder.

What could possibly make this worse? How about a malfunctioning, multi-position ladder!

Just when you thought it was safe to go out and trim your tree branches, Werner recalls 5 models of their aluminum telescoping ladders.

That’s right, the Consumer Product Safety Commission states that “the ladders can break while in use, posing a fall hazard to the user.”

This recall involves 78,000 ladders but so far, there has only been one report of a ladder breaking while in use.

The CPSC recommends that consumers should go to wernerco.com and click on “News, Events, & Recalls” to see if their Werner ladder was involved in the recall.

If so, consumers should immediately stop using the ladder and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.

For more elevating recalls, go to onthehouse.com!

 

 

