Visiscreen VS1 Retractable Screen door system, a Cool Tool & Product Review

By on May 29, 2017

Visiscreen VS1 Retractable Screen door system with a patented density marker that puts the breaks on door accidents.

One of the great things about the VS1 single panel retractable screen door kit is the ease of installation. Available in easy resizable kits, it looks great yet the screen quickly disappears when not in use. The VS1 features superior gliding using low friction technology, a full-length magnetic seal, cast metal ergonomic and adjustable handles, a patented speed reducer for controlled retraction and VISISCREEN safety screen mesh.

 

