Upgrade attic insulation to save on energy expenses

Whether you are dealing with winter cold or summer heat, upgrading insulation is always a good idea.

One of the most cost-effective ways to make your home more comfortable year-round is to add insulation to your attic, including the attic trap or access door, a relatively easy task.

Our friends at Roxul have developed easy to install products with application ease that doesn’t require costly blower rentals an investment in expensive equipment. This time-saving application rivals that of other insulations that may require awkward blowers and protective clothing.

An improperly insulated attic can be a preventable source of energy loss and unnecessary expense. Over time, insulation can settle or compact, which reduces its R-value. A breezy attic may also result in drifts or shifts in your original insulation, leaving gaps where heat can escape.

By topping up your attic insulation, you’ll increase the thermal level reducing your overall energy usage, saving you money.

A simple way to do this is to top-up the existing insulation in your attic. Roxul ComfortBatt insulation can easily be added on top of most existing insulation to increase R-value in an attic without having to do any remediation or removal first. The batts will remain stable and won’t shift after they are put in place, ensuring upgraded thermal protection.

To apply it simply begin in one corner of the attic, open the bag, and place stone wool batts as needed to get a consistent layer throughout the attic. Make sure to cover spaces around ducts, wiring and piping converting these awkward spaces into energy saving areas.

One of the advantages of Roxul’s ComfortBatt is its compatibility with other insulation brands eliminating any need to remove existing product.

Such an easy DIY project will make your home more energy efficient and save you money.