 How to Update Your Kitchen Cabinets With Paint - On the House
Home   >   Guest Blogger   >   How to Update Your Kitchen Cabinets With Paint

How to Update Your Kitchen Cabinets With Paint

By on February 20, 2018

A pro gives advice on when and how to paint your cabinets. Get the step-by-step

Have your kitchen cabinets gone from new to vintage to what you consider an eyesore? Does it feel like you should be wearing bell bottoms and a butterfly collar when you’re reaching for a plate? If you said yes, perhaps it’s time to admit your cabinets need a refresh. Getting a new look doesn’t have to set you back thousands of dollars. Instead, consider how new paint could transform your kitchen cabinets.

Let’s take a look at when paint works, what colors of paint to use on your cabinets and how to paint your cabinets yourself.

 

About onthehouse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Keep up with The Carey Brothers

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news, tips and updates from our team as we put on our radio show - On The House, go to trade and consumer shows and share our journey in home improvement, building and home products.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest