How to Update Your Kitchen Cabinets With Paint - On the House

A pro gives advice on when and how to paint your cabinets. Get the step-by-step

Have your kitchen cabinets gone from new to vintage to what you consider an eyesore? Does it feel like you should be wearing bell bottoms and a butterfly collar when you’re reaching for a plate? If you said yes, perhaps it’s time to admit your cabinets need a refresh. Getting a new look doesn’t have to set you back thousands of dollars. Instead, consider how new paint could transform your kitchen cabinets.

Let’s take a look at when paint works, what colors of paint to use on your cabinets and how to paint your cabinets yourself.