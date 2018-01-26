Unique home improvements perfect for DIY - On the House

(BPT) – Here’s a quick question for you: What’s your favorite DIY project you’ve ever completed? Chances are the answer pops right into your mind, and even if you’ve completed hundreds of DIY projects over the years, you probably have some that truly stand out.

Those that weren’t at the top of your list may fall lower for several reasons. Maybe the result wasn’t what you hoped for, the project wasn’t particularly rewarding or you’ve done it before.

If that’s the case, don’t worry. Here are five unique projects you probably have never tackled before. Try them on for size to improve your home and find a new answer to your most satisfying DIY project ever.

* Clean your water with a new filter system. Cut the costs and clutter of bottled water while being environmentally conscious with this project. Breach your current water line to solder in a new shut-off valve, drill a new faucet hole and attach this line to the filter and you’ll be enjoying filtered water in no time. U.S. landfills are already overflowing with more than 2 million tons of discarded water bottles but you can enjoy peace of mind knowing that you’re not adding to them.

* Breathe easier. Why stop at clean water in your home when you can also enjoy cleaner air? Renting an air scrubber can allow you to remove invisible — yet unhealthy — gases, particles and chemicals from your home’s air. Your local rental supply store will help you find the right air scrubber for your area to be sure you’re removing the pollutants that matter most.

* Update and refresh your ceilings. Popcorn is great at the movies. On your ceiling? Not so much. Spray your ceiling with warm water, and scrape away the popcorn itself with a drywall scraper. Collect these contents on a tarp and toss them. You’re then ready to patch any holes caused by overzealous scraping before priming and painting your brand-new ceiling.

* Give your furniture a facelift. If that upholstered furniture isn’t looking as sharp today as it once did, don’t settle for it or replace it. Rent an upholstery cleaner instead and give each piece of furniture a once-over. This simple project can dramatically improve the look of your most cherished pieces and save you considerable money over a costly replacement.

* Let there be light. If natural light is a problem in your home, it could be that your window treatments are to blame. Large drapes and curtains can give your home a dated look and rob your rooms of the light they need. Instead, lose these old window treatments and install vertical blinds or shutters. These new, lighter treatments will give you better control of the light and privacy in your home than their older counterparts.

Tackle your new project today

Five new projects. Which one speaks to you? There’s nothing stopping your progress, and each project you complete benefits you, your family and your home.