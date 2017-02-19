Tips for Cleaning the Ducts in Your Home

Why clean your ducts? Hidden dust and dirt in your air ducts probably won’t kill you, but if you have allergies or asthma, you’d be wise to have your HVAC system cleaned. You might be surprised to learn how much hidden dust lurks there, but you can reduce the dust in your home by following these tips.

Besides the value of general cleanliness and helping out your sinuses, Angie’s List adds that clear ducts can improve the efficiency of your heating and cooling systems.

You may ask, “How did dirt get there when I have filters?” But filters don’t completely block all dust. Sheetrock dust gets deposited in the ducts during the original construction of your house, before filters were even in place. Insects can also climb into the ductwork through a crack and, dead or alive, they create nasty debris.

When to Hire a Pro

If possible, hire professionals. They have specialized equipment for the job, including ultra-high-powered vacuum systems that vent outside your home using long hoses and special fittings on the supply and return vents, yielding a cleaner, more thorough dust removal. They’ll also be prepared for whatever your home throws at them — ducts can be made of duct board, flex duct or lined metal duct and may require additional equipment.

If you are short of funds, you can do a partial do-it-yourself removal, with the caveat that it will not be as thorough as a professional job. What’s more, home guru Bob Vila warns you can damage ducts, sheetrock and wiring in the attempt.

The DIY Partial Cleaning

With that said, you still may wish to try a DIY cleaning. Here are the steps involved.

Turn off your HVAC system. Remove old filters and discard them. Remove the metal grills on your intakes (the return vents) and registers (supply vents). Take them outside and clean them thoroughly with a strong garden hose sprayer.

With the strongest vacuum cleaner you own, equipped with fresh filters (or bags) installed for maximum suction, use the soft brush attachment to vacuum the condenser coils. They’re usually visible by sticking your head into the return vent. Be gentle — the fins are fragile and you don’t want to bend them, which would impede airflow.

Next, vacuum the recesses and area around the removed grill and filter. Then, vacuum inside the ductwork at the return vent and the supply vents/registers as far as your vacuum cleaner pipes, hose and brush will reach. Make sure all the pieces are snug, perhaps securing them to the hose with masking tape, to ensure a vacuum attachment doesn’t fall off into the recesses of the system.

Now, cover your supply air registers with paper towels and a bit of masking tape and temporarily re-install them.

Turn the thermostat off — so neither heating nor cooling will run — but turn the fan to a manual/constant “On.” While the fan runs, knock loose the debris and dust stuck to the side of the ducts by using a long 2×2 board or a broom handle inserted as far as you can reach into all accessible ducts, tapping on all four sides of the metal duct. Use a broom to further remove adhered dust.

Next, go in turn to each supply register. With the vacuum hose near the register, lift or partially open the register and use the vacuum to capture the dust that will be pushed out by the HVAC fan.

Finally, turn off the system and remove/discard the paper towels. Re-install all the grilles/registers and a fresh filter, and return the thermostat to its normal settings.

These steps will not completely clean the system, but your vacuum cleaner bag or catcher will show how successful you’ve been at removing a disgusting, efficiency-sapping dust pile.

After the Cleaning

Once your HVAC system has been cleaned, you’ll have the motivation to keep it clean by using quality filters and changing them regularly.