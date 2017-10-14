Tip of the Day: Light And Lively
Here is one quick, money-saving tip that will help you fix up and improve your home. All from the award-winning On The House Tip of the Day.’
About onthehouse
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Tip of the Day: Sharp Saws Are Good Saws
Here is one quick, money-saving tip that will...
- Posted October 14, 2017
- 0
-
Tip of the Day: Light And Lively
Here is one quick, money-saving tip that will...
- Posted October 14, 2017
- 0
-
Kitchen Cabinets: Plywood or Particle Board?
There are usually two options for cabinet box construction: plywood...
- Posted October 12, 2017
- 0
-
Tip of the Day: Rust-Busters
Here is one quick, money-saving tip that will help...
- Posted October 11, 2017
- 0
-
Show Notes: Fire Safety and #1 Odd Jobs
In the warm up for Fall home fix-ups, we took...
- Posted October 8, 2017
- 0
-
Tip of the Day: Hollow Door Refill
Here is one quick, money-saving tip that will help...
- Posted October 6, 2017
- 0
-
Tip of the Day: Mini-paper Towels
Here is one quick, money-saving tip that will help...
- Posted October 5, 2017
- 0
Listen to the Show
Giveaway
-
Tip of the Day: Sharp Saws Are Good Saws
Here is one quick, money-saving tip that...
- October 14, 2017
- 0
-
Tip of the Day: Light And Lively
Here is one quick, money-saving tip that...
- October 14, 2017
- 0
-
Kitchen Cabinets: Plywood or Particle Board?
There are usually two options for cabinet box construction:...
- October 12, 2017
- 0
-
Tip of the Day: Rust-Busters
Here is one quick, money-saving tip that will...
- October 11, 2017
- 0
-
Show Notes: Fire Safety and #1 Odd Jobs
In the warm up for Fall home fix-ups, we...
- October 8, 2017
- 0
-
The Pressures On Giveaway
The Pressures On Giveaway with Briggs & Stratton This...
- August 15, 2015
- 46
-
The Tools That “Rock” Giveaway
Everyone loves tools. If you’re performance-minded do-it-yourselfer or the...
- March 20, 2015
- 27
-
The Carey Brother’s Great Backyard Makeover Sweepstakes
Enter to Win $1,000 Visa gift card and over...
- May 27, 2016
- 25
-
harold marten says:
-
onthehouse says:
-
gary eckstrom says:
0 comments