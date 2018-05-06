The World Leader in Stone Wool Solutions - On the House

When we created the video at 604 Second Street, our historic remodeling project, the product we used was Roxul, but since that time – hello Rockwool!

The insulation against all the walls in the master bedroom are two types. One is for the exterior wall and one for the interior walls. They look the same, but the exterior insulation is thermal and Rockwool calls this COMFORTBATT® insulation. The interior wall insulation is Safe and Sound made by Rockwool, which is acoustic insulation.

For more information visit https://www.rockwool.com/

To learn more about our 604 Second Street Historic Renovation visit http://604secondstreet.onthehouse.com/