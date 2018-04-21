The Indoor Air Quality Epidemic + 6 Natural Solutions! - On the House

Did you know that the EPA says indoor air quality is often 2 – 5 times worse than outdoor air quality?

Indoor air toxins have been known to cause everything from allergies, to chronic headaches, and even changes in heart rhythm. With Air Quality Awareness Week right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking of solutions!

Start by developing a ventilation schedule.

Take advantage of the nice weather and open up windows and doors, turn on fans and exhaust systems and really get the fresh air circulating throughout your home. Do this every evening when you get home from work and you’ll never worry about breathing in dirty air again.

Next, reevaluate your houseplant armada.

Although all houseplants are natural air purifiers, some plants are better at fighting indoor air toxins than others. Eartheasy.com states that there are 10 houseplants, the Bamboo Palm, Rubber Plant and the Boston Fern to name a few, that are excellent weapons against things like radon, airborne biological pollutants, and carbon monoxide. Don’t get rid of any existing plants, just supplement your fight against indoor air pollution with these specialized plants.

Finally, leverage technology!

Step your passive plant approach up to the next level by harnessing the mechanical advantage of air purifiers. Force dirty outdoor or recirculated air through filters to ensure you and your family are breathing the finest air money can buy. Air purifying machines and filters come in all shapes and sizes. You can purchase single room air purifiers or even a whole house air purifying system!

Don’t settle on one air quality enhancing solution; use their combined power and reap the health benefits of clean indoor air!

Sources:

EPA, Environmental Protection Agency, cfpub.epa.gov/roe/chapter/air/indoorair.cfm.

Cowan, Shannon. “The Top 10 Plants for Removing Indoor Toxins.” Eartheasy Guides & Articles, learn.eartheasy.com/articles/the-top-10-plants-for-removing-indoor-toxins/.