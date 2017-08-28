Sustainable Synthetic Siding On Point With Traditional Wood

Pining for a rough-hewn redwood exterior proved cost-prohibitive for an historic home renovation project, as Morris and James Carey and their Carey Bros. Remodeling team revive a San Francisco Bay Area early 20th century Craftsmen-style bungalow back to its roots.

“Unfortunately, the home’s exterior siding had become a patchwork from numerous repairs and alterations over the years. Extensive rot, pest damage and the need for earthquake retrofitting and waterproofing upgrades necessitated removal of the original material,” says contractor James Carey. “You’d pay a huge premium, if you could even find it,” says homeowner Mike McClellan.

Consequently, the Carey Brothers sought to find an attractive, durable and cost-effective alternative for their special project and discovered Boral TruExterior® Siding & Trim.

“Their TruExterior V-Rustic Siding profile matches to the T the wood that was originally used to side the home’s exterior. It reflects the look, feel and character of the charming home. It’s an historically and architecturally accurate profile,” according to James’ brother (and project designer) Morris Carey, noting that the siding is painted to further resemble the original old-growth redwood.

“The art is making a good fake. You don’t want to look at it and say ‘that material is really close’,” says TruExterior Siding & Trim’s product manager Aaron Sims. “It looks, feels and acts like wood.”

TruExterior’s V-Rustic profile, with its attractive groove pattern, is ideal for the catalog-order, kit-constructed home that reportedly was among roughly 600 bungalows that heralded from the nearby coal and copper mining communities in the early 1900s. It achieves both goals — staying historically true and modernizing the formerly 1,177 sq. ft. home.

The product consisting of 70 percent recycled content is made of the exclusive poly-ash material, a coal combustion product – otherwise bound for landfill – combined with a polymer, creating boards that can be milled and handled like wood, Sims explains.

“One of the pluses for me is it’s old looking and at the same time it’s an eco-friendly product,” says McClellan. “We’re using recycled products wherever we can and this is one of them. We’re contributing to the environment.”

With TruExterior products, craftsmen can use traditional woodworking tools “that give you that sharp, crisp edge,” Sims adds.

The synthetic siding, manufactured in the United States, is resistant to termites, moisture, rot and damage caused by environmental exposure. It also maintains its dimensional integrity and remains stable during weathering and temperature change.

All TruExterior products are subject to intensive six-year internal and third-party testing, which allows Boral to offer a 20-year limited warranty.

“You don’t have to compromise aesthetics for performance,” says Nadine Sizemore, marketing manager for TruExterior Siding & Trim.

“We wanted something durable, green and sustainable that would also be attractive and authentic to the home’s appearance. We got it with Boral,” quips James Carey.

TruExterior is debuting its Craftsmen Collection Siding in California with the Carey’s renovation project at 604 Second Street in Brentwood.

For more information, visit www.boraltruexterior.com. Follow the progress of the historic renovation by visiting www.604secondstreet.onthehouse.com.