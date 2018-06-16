Show Notes: Summertime Tips - On the House

Show Notes from the On The House with The Carey Brothers and Cameron recorded June 16th, 2018.

Summer is here! We have tips for lawn care in the heat, how to deal with any of your sprinkler problems, and fire-resistant wallpaper to boot! If you’re interested in updating your ceiling fans, to beat the heat or update your room, we have all the info for you to install a flush mount fan. For all you new(er) DIY’ers, we have some safety tips to keep you from making any mistakes we’ve made before. Read anything you missed or want more information on from today’s show here!

Summer Lawn Care Tips

The summer season brings about glorious days of warm weather and outdoor activities that keep us outside of hours upon hours at a time. For some, most of those hours during these months are used to maintaining a healthy landscape around their homes.

While some homeowners know exactly what their lawn needs on a daily basis, most will find that they have issues keeping their grass healthy and, in turn, will be looking at a very barren dry lawn by the time fall rolls around.

Springtime Sprinkler Tune-Up

Home Update: Install Flush Mount Fans In Your Home

If you want to update a room to a more modern look, flush mount fans are the best place to start.

While all of those floor and wall-related elements are necessary to bring a room up-to-date, what’s on your ceiling also plays a large role too. Lighting and even fans can help set the tone of the room, and if you have an old fan, it’ll drag down your new modern look. While there are multiple options when it comes to the size and shape of a fan, flush mount fans are growing in popularity. You might be thinking, “That’s great, but what is a flush mount fan, and why would I want one?”

A flush mount fan is a fan that’s anchored directly to the ceiling so that the base is “flush” against the ceiling. Since the base is attached to the ceiling and the blades are only a few inches below it, it’s also called a “ceiling hugger fan” (your fun fact for the day!).

Tips for Garage Door Safety Month

Just like other operational systems around the home, garage doors should routinely be checked to assure they work properly. With June being Garage Door Safety Month, it’s an ideal time to make sure your garage door works as smoothly and safely as possible.

“When you think about it, the garage door is most likely the most used door to your home,” says Jeffrey Nofziger, president of Haas Door in Wauseon, Ohio. “Your garage door opens and closes several times a day. Assuring that it’s operating efficiently and safely is a smart move for homeowners.”

Steve Zitzberger – Book discusses wood pallet projects!

Fire-Detecting Wallpaper

A new wallpaper may be able to detect fires, reports James Holloway for New Atlas. Researchers at the Shanghai Institute of Ceramics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have come up with a “fire alarm wallpaper” which can both detect a house fire and sound an alarm. It can even help to restrict the spread of fire.

Though hydroxyapatite is usually brittle, the team has already established that it can be formed into long thin threads, making it suitable for wallpaper production. It can be processed into various shapes, dyed with different colors, and printed with a commercial printer.

Safety Tips for the Amateur DIY’er:

Keep a first aid kit handy. Anticipate those bumps, scrapes or something more serious with a basic first aid kit that is easy to carry and latches securely, but can be opened quickly when needed.

Use the 4-to-1 rulefor proper ladder placement. For every four feet of ladder height, the bottom of the ladder should be one foot away from the wall or object it is leaning against. Remember to read the instructions and warning labels before using a ladder. The instructions will help you identify the proper ladder for the job and describe ladder weight and height limits.

Pay attention to ladder length. Always use a ladder that is long enough for the task at hand. A great number of ladder accidents are the result of using a ladder that is too short.

