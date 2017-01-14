Your Space Heater Needs… Space!

With cold winter weather already upon us, families without a home heating system or who are struggling to pay their heating bills may try to find creative ways to stay warm, ways that could put their safety at risk. CPSC is urging friends, family and neighbors to share a few safety tips with those who are using space heaters to heat their home. If not used properly, space heaters can quickly create a deadly fire. Just search the Internet for “space heater news and you’ll find dozens of stories about homes going up in flames.

CPSC estimates that portable electric heaters are involved in about 1,100 fires per year, resulting in about 50 deaths, dozens of injuries and millions of dollars in property loss. According to the National Fire Protection Association, 32 percent of home heating fires involve space heaters, resulting in about 80 percent of home heating fire deaths in the United States.