Sonoma County Fire Recovery Seminar and Live Broadcast
KSRO and The Carey Brothers have teamed up to present the Sonoma County Fire Recovery Seminar on Saturday, January 13, 2018, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.. The seminar will have a panel of experts that will cover subjects from planning and permitting to updated codes and fire safe building products.
KSRO’s morning news anchor Pat Kerrigan joins James and Morris Carey during this 3-hour event held at Veteran’s Hall in Santa Rosa, California.
Residents affected by the North Bay Wildfires are invited to attend to get information that will be helpful to their re-building.
Some of the topics that will be covered during the seminar include:
- Getting And Evaluating Cost Estimates
- Knowing What You Had – Creating an As-Build Set of Plans
- Selecting a Contractor
- Re-Creating a Landscape Plan
- City Building Requirements, Resources & Timing
- Fire Resistant Building Materials
- Fire Resistant Building Techniques
- Settling With Your Insurance Company
- The Contract
- The Building Process
- Surveying
- Engineering
- Utilities: Electrical, Gas, Water, Cable
Panel of Experts:
- Contractor’s State License Board
- City (or County) Planning Official
- City (or County) Building Official
- Insurance Attorney
- Professional Land Surveyor
- NARI – National Association of the Remodeling Industry
- Architect
- PG&E Representative
- Structural Engineer
- Landscape Designer
- Fire Resistant Building Product Manufacturers
Ways to Listen to the Seminar if you can’t make it in-person
Listen live to KSRO Radio station or from their website.
We will also stream 3 hours LIVE from our Facebook Page (like our page in advance to be notified when we’re live.)
How to share your questions with us – we can’t guarantee we will be able to answer them all:
The call-in number for the seminar and showtime is 707.636.1350.
You can also Tweet your questions to @careybrothers
You will be able to text your questions to 800-REPAIR4 (800-737-2474), that day during the show hour.*
*Depending on your plan, text message charges may apply.
Saturday, January 13, 2018 3:00 – 6:00 PM – Doors open at 2PM
Veterans Hall, 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
