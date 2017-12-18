Sonoma County Fire Recovery Seminar and Live Broadcast

KSRO and The Carey Brothers have teamed up to present the Sonoma County Fire Recovery Seminar on Saturday, January 13, 2018, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.. The seminar will have a panel of experts that will cover subjects from planning and permitting to updated codes and fire safe building products.

KSRO’s morning news anchor Pat Kerrigan joins James and Morris Carey during this 3-hour event held at Veteran’s Hall in Santa Rosa, California.

Residents affected by the North Bay Wildfires are invited to attend to get information that will be helpful to their re-building.

Some of the topics that will be covered during the seminar include:

Getting And Evaluating Cost Estimates

Knowing What You Had – Creating an As-Build Set of Plans

Selecting a Contractor

Re-Creating a Landscape Plan

City Building Requirements, Resources & Timing

Fire Resistant Building Materials

Fire Resistant Building Techniques

Settling With Your Insurance Company

The Contract

The Building Process

Surveying

Engineering

Utilities: Electrical, Gas, Water, Cable

Panel of Experts:

Contractor’s State License Board

City (or County) Planning Official

City (or County) Building Official

Insurance Attorney

Professional Land Surveyor

NARI – National Association of the Remodeling Industry

Architect

PG&E Representative

Structural Engineer

Landscape Designer

Fire Resistant Building Product Manufacturers

Ways to Listen to the Seminar if you can’t make it in-person

Listen live to KSRO Radio station or from their website.

We will also stream 3 hours LIVE from our Facebook Page (like our page in advance to be notified when we’re live.)

How to share your questions with us – we can’t guarantee we will be able to answer them all:

The call-in number for the seminar and showtime is 707.636.1350.

You can also Tweet your questions to @careybrothers

You will be able to text your questions to 800-REPAIR4 (800-737-2474), that day during the show hour.*

*Depending on your plan, text message charges may apply.

Fire Recovery Seminar & Local Radio Remote Broadcast

Saturday, January 13, 2018 3:00 – 6:00 PM – Doors open at 2PM

Veterans Hall, 1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA



