Show Notes: Power Tool Tune-Up Time

Looks like six more weeks of winter according to the groundhog. Since you are stuck inside, it’s a perfect time to give all your power tools a good going over before the spring clean up, fix up season.

From Pop Star To Conservator: Taylor Swift’s Quest To Landmark Beverly Hills Home

Pop star Taylor Swift has turned five Beverly Hills public officials into adoring fans—and their love has nothing to do with music.

Ms. Swift, who bought the family estate of iconic Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn for $25 million a year ago, is going to great lengths to have the property restored to its original 1934 condition. Her architects are painstakingly rehabbing the main house’s oversized windows, replicating wooden fencing from nearly a century ago and even reconstructing columns at the pool cabana.

On Wednesday, the Beverly Hills Cultural Heritage Commission’s five members voted enthusiastically in favor of Ms. Swift’s request to turn her new digs into a local landmark for its connection to Goldwyn. Now, the Beverly Hills City Council will vote to finalize the historic designation at an upcoming, yet unscheduled, meeting.

Judging by the gushing approval by the Heritage Commission, it appears that the pop singer-turned-conservator is likely to get her way.

“This is one of the great estates in this city, and it’s very important to the history of the city. And I’m thrilled that whoever the owner is, they’ve found it important to keep this house and spend the money to restore it because it’s no small thing to do,” said Noah Furie, vice chair of the commission during the meeting Wednesday.

Replacing A Toilet Seat?

Here’s How To Choose A Size: Round Or Oblong… And A Style: Wood Or Plastic?

All About Toilet Seats

Toilet Seat Sizes: Round vs Oblong

There are really only 2 sizes you need to concern yourself with: “round” or “oblong” (or “elongated”). Generally, it is easy to tell just by looking whether you have a round or oblong shaped toilet . If you prefer to measure, just to be sure, then measure from the front of the bowl to the middle of the screws at the back of the bowl/lid area.

Here are the standard toilet bowl sizes:

Round Toilet Bowl: 16.5 inches

Oblong Toilet Bowl: 18.5 inches

What does vary is the width of the bowl from side to side. But it’s usually not enough to worry about, as most standard size toilet seats and lids will cover most toilet bowls, even if they’re slightly narrower or even wider than the next one.

As a rule, wood toilet seats are slightly more expensive than plastic toilet seats

Generally speaking, wood seats are also thicker, warmer to sit on, sturdier, and more durable than plastic ones.

Plastic seats may have some “additional features” built in (like an automatic slow-closing lid).

Plastic lids are likely to show minor scratches — even from soft sponges used when cleaning. They are also more likely to crack.

Typically toilet seats last 5 -10 years

Taking Care of Your Power Tools

Cleaning and Maintenance

Be sure to read the manual that came with your power tool. As experienced as you may be, you can always learn something new.

A few tips about cleaning and maintenance:

After each use of your power tool, clean it. Dirt and dust will accumulate and eventually damage the tool.

Keep shops rags around to clean the tool after it has been used.

Lubricate where and when the tool needs it, as directed in the literature that came with it. With proper lubrication, wear will be kept to a minimum.

Check it after each use, to make sure that no parts are wearing such that they should be replaced.

Always replace worn parts – a worn part will make others wear out prematurely.

Common sense will help to keep your power tools operating efficiently and productively. All your tools need care, but the ones that use power to work require more attention than others, or, simply put, they will not work.

Your Bath Mirror Does What?

How about a new smart mirror?. Integrated into the mirror are two speakers and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, which means that you can stream songs and play them through the mirror. A battery-charging system promotes up to 20 hours of music listening. An auxiliary cord connection lets you pair the mirror with mobile devices, tablets, and computers.

One-touch controls at the bottom of the mirror also allow you to control built-in LED lighting; when a call comes in you can answer it and carry on a conversation though the mirror’s built-in speakers as you continue to get ready.

Super Bowl Snack Goes Better With Bacon

Maple-Glazed Peanuts & Bacon

Ingredients

1/2 cup pure maple syrup

3 cups unsalted roasted peanuts (1 pound)

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1 tablespoon thyme leaves, minced

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3/4 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning

3 thick slices of bacon (3 ounces)

1 – tablespoon kosher salt

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

In a medium skillet:

Cook the bacon over moderate heat until crisp.

Transfer to paper towels to drain, then finely chop.

In a medium bowl, mix the thyme, salt, Old Bay, cayenne and dry mustard. Add the peanuts, maple syrup and bacon and toss until the peanuts are evenly coated. Scrape the nuts onto a parchment paper–lined baking sheet and roast for about 30 minutes, stirring once, until the maple syrup has thickened. Let the peanuts cool completely, stirring frequently to break up any large clumps. Transfer the peanuts to glass jars or a large bowl and serve.

