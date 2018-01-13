Home   >   Radio Show   >   Show Notes   >   Show Notes: On The Road to IBS/KBIS 2018

Show Notes: On The Road to IBS/KBIS 2018

By on January 13, 2018

On The House was on the road to Orlando, Florida, to join home building and remodeling professionals from around the world to attended this year’s IBS–the biggest component of the annual Design & Construction Week, which also includes the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). The combined events drew more than 85,000 attendees

 Exhibit space for IBS was 583,000 square feet, where more than 1,500 exhibitors displayed the latest in building products and technology.

 James and Morris can always find exciting new products and improved old products for you. They see old friends and make some new ones every year. We hope you will enjoy learning about some of what we found at this years IBS/KBIS 2018.

 Thank you to our hosts:

Rockwool

Phantom Screens

 

Thank you to our guests:

Mark Hird – Sr. Product Manager Alternate Materials

Elkay Sinks

www.elkay.com

 

Eric Kozak – Director Marketing, Direct to Consumer

American Standard Walk-In Bathing

www.americanstandardwalkinbaths.com

 

Casey Cooper – Casey Cooper Drummer for Rockwool

Most Watched Drummer on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/user/COOP3RDRUMM3R

 

Jerry Trahan – National Sales Manager

OZCO

www.ozcobp.com

 

Aaron Adams – Central Regional Manager

Da Vinci Roofscapes 

www.davinciroofscapes.com

 

Jennifer Stoltenow – Marketing Communications Manager

Post-it Extreme Notes

http://post-it.com/extreme

 

Aaron Sims – Central Regional Manager

Boral Light Building Products Division

www.boralamerica.com

 

Matt Muenster – Host

DIY Network Bath Crashers

http://www.diynetwork.com/shows/bath-crashers

 

Jill Murphy – Sr. Product Marketing Manager Heating Products

Lennox

www.lennox.com

 

Tom Silva – Master Carpenter

PBS TV This Old House and Rockwool

www.thisoldhouse.com

 

Jeff Kenkelen – President

Air King America

www.airkinglimited.com

 

Mark Devine – Sr. Vice President Sales & Marketing Saftey & Security

First Alert

www.firstalert.com

 

John Rabung – Region Sales Manager

Rachel Garcia – Region Sales Manager

Malarkey Roofing Products

www.malarkeyroofing.com

 

Kamil Slusarski – Co-Founder & CEO

Cash Walcome – Co-Founder & President

Aquor Water Systems

www.aquorwatersystems.com

 

Sierra Gordon – Marketing Communications Specialist

Phantom Screens

www.phantomscreens.com

 

Bill Darcy – CEO

National Kitchen & Bath Association

www.nkba.com

 

Chris Vetty – Director of Online Sales

Cali Bamboo

www.calibamboo.com

 

Jay Sherman – Director, Marketing Residential

Leviton

www.leviton.com

 

Tina Mealer – Strategic Marketing Director

Haas Door

www.haasdoor.com

 

Basil Larkin – VP Sales

Hestan

www.hestan.com

 

Sam Guye – Western Regional Sales Manager

Kichler

www.kichler.com

 

Michael Provenza – Commercial VP

Trespa

www.trespa.com

 

Rebecca Nocheck – Communications Specialist

Organized Living

www.organizedliving.com

 

Andrew Acker – Director of Education North American

Schulter Systems

www.schluter.com

 

Christopher Grubb – President

Arch Interiors

www.archinteriors.com

 

Brian Hoddy – Director of Sales

iDevices

www.idevicesinc.com

 

Esther de Wolde – CEO

Phantom Screens

www.phantomscreens.com

 

