Show Notes: On The Road to IBS/KBIS 2018
On The House was on the road to Orlando, Florida, to join home building and remodeling professionals from around the world to attended this year’s IBS–the biggest component of the annual Design & Construction Week, which also includes the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). The combined events drew more than 85,000 attendees
Exhibit space for IBS was 583,000 square feet, where more than 1,500 exhibitors displayed the latest in building products and technology.
James and Morris can always find exciting new products and improved old products for you. They see old friends and make some new ones every year. We hope you will enjoy learning about some of what we found at this years IBS/KBIS 2018.
Thank you to our hosts:
Rockwool
Phantom Screens
Thank you to our guests:
Mark Hird – Sr. Product Manager Alternate Materials
Elkay Sinks
Eric Kozak – Director Marketing, Direct to Consumer
American Standard Walk-In Bathing
www.americanstandardwalkinbaths.com
Casey Cooper – Casey Cooper Drummer for Rockwool
Most Watched Drummer on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/COOP3RDRUMM3R
Jerry Trahan – National Sales Manager
OZCO
Aaron Adams – Central Regional Manager
Da Vinci Roofscapes
Jennifer Stoltenow – Marketing Communications Manager
Post-it Extreme Notes
Aaron Sims – Central Regional Manager
Boral Light Building Products Division
Matt Muenster – Host
DIY Network Bath Crashers
http://www.diynetwork.com/shows/bath-crashers
Jill Murphy – Sr. Product Marketing Manager Heating Products
Lennox
Tom Silva – Master Carpenter
PBS TV This Old House and Rockwool
Jeff Kenkelen – President
Air King America
Mark Devine – Sr. Vice President Sales & Marketing Saftey & Security
First Alert
John Rabung – Region Sales Manager
Rachel Garcia – Region Sales Manager
Malarkey Roofing Products
Kamil Slusarski – Co-Founder & CEO
Cash Walcome – Co-Founder & President
Aquor Water Systems
Sierra Gordon – Marketing Communications Specialist
Phantom Screens
Bill Darcy – CEO
National Kitchen & Bath Association
Chris Vetty – Director of Online Sales
Cali Bamboo
Jay Sherman – Director, Marketing Residential
Leviton
Tina Mealer – Strategic Marketing Director
Haas Door
Basil Larkin – VP Sales
Hestan
Sam Guye – Western Regional Sales Manager
Kichler
Michael Provenza – Commercial VP
Trespa
Rebecca Nocheck – Communications Specialist
Organized Living
Andrew Acker – Director of Education North American
Schulter Systems
Christopher Grubb – President
Arch Interiors
Brian Hoddy – Director of Sales
iDevices
Esther de Wolde – CEO
Phantom Screens
