Show Notes: On The Road to IBS/KBIS 2018

On The House was on the road to Orlando, Florida, to join home building and remodeling professionals from around the world to attended this year’s IBS–the biggest component of the annual Design & Construction Week, which also includes the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). The combined events drew more than 85,000 attendees

Exhibit space for IBS was 583,000 square feet, where more than 1,500 exhibitors displayed the latest in building products and technology.

James and Morris can always find exciting new products and improved old products for you. They see old friends and make some new ones every year. We hope you will enjoy learning about some of what we found at this years IBS/KBIS 2018.

Thank you to our hosts:

Rockwool

Phantom Screens

Thank you to our guests:

Mark Hird – Sr. Product Manager Alternate Materials

Elkay Sinks

Eric Kozak – Director Marketing, Direct to Consumer

American Standard Walk-In Bathing

Casey Cooper – Casey Cooper Drummer for Rockwool

Most Watched Drummer on YouTube

Jerry Trahan – National Sales Manager

OZCO

Aaron Adams – Central Regional Manager

Da Vinci Roofscapes

Jennifer Stoltenow – Marketing Communications Manager

Post-it Extreme Notes

Aaron Sims – Central Regional Manager

Boral Light Building Products Division

Matt Muenster – Host

DIY Network Bath Crashers

Jill Murphy – Sr. Product Marketing Manager Heating Products

Lennox

Tom Silva – Master Carpenter

PBS TV This Old House and Rockwool

Jeff Kenkelen – President

Air King America

Mark Devine – Sr. Vice President Sales & Marketing Saftey & Security

First Alert

John Rabung – Region Sales Manager

Rachel Garcia – Region Sales Manager

Malarkey Roofing Products

Kamil Slusarski – Co-Founder & CEO

Cash Walcome – Co-Founder & President

Aquor Water Systems

Sierra Gordon – Marketing Communications Specialist

Phantom Screens

Bill Darcy – CEO

National Kitchen & Bath Association

Chris Vetty – Director of Online Sales

Cali Bamboo

Jay Sherman – Director, Marketing Residential

Leviton

Tina Mealer – Strategic Marketing Director

Haas Door

Basil Larkin – VP Sales

Hestan

Sam Guye – Western Regional Sales Manager

Kichler

Michael Provenza – Commercial VP

Trespa

Rebecca Nocheck – Communications Specialist

Organized Living

Andrew Acker – Director of Education North American

Schulter Systems

Christopher Grubb – President

Arch Interiors

Brian Hoddy – Director of Sales

iDevices

Esther de Wolde – CEO

Phantom Screens