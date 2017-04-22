Show Notes: Pressure Washers and Water Heaters

If it’s cleaning up the concrete walkways and bricks after a wet winter or getting ready to paint your home, a pressure washer is a “must have” for DIYer’s. Got hot water? If the answer is no, we have some water heater buying guide lines just for you.

Thank you to our guest: Joe Lamp’l

Host of Growing a Greener World

http://www.growingagreenerworld.com

Joe is the Creator, Executive Producer and Host of the multi-award-winning PBS series, Growing a Greener World®. Joe also shares his know-how on NBC’s TODAY SHOW, ABC’s Good Morning America, The Weather Channel and through his popular books, podcast series, nationally syndicated newspaper column and more.

Top Tips For Saving Water, Time And Money In Your Yard This Summer

According to the EPA, more than nine billion gallons of water are used for lawn care every day and as much as 50 percent of that water is wasted from inefficient watering methods and systems. It is also estimated that homeowners who use drip irrigation or in-ground systems save an estimated 70 percent on outdoor water usage.

To help generate awareness for water conservation through the intelligent use of water, Rain Bird, the world’s leading manufacturer and provider of irrigation products and services, is partnering with gardening expert Joe Lamp’l to help educate homeowners on the top tips for growing a greener garden this year–while using less water, time and money.

Water Saving Tips Include:

The greatest waste of water comes from applying too much, too often. Water a few times for shorter periods and take 15-minute breaks. This will allow water to soak in, while minimizing runoff. Watch the clock – Water between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Mid-day watering is less efficient due to evaporation and windy conditions. Watering in the evening means leaves remain wet and can grow fungus.

Water between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Mid-day watering is less efficient due to evaporation and windy conditions. Watering in the evening means leaves remain wet and can grow fungus. Consider dripping – When it comes to watering individual trees, flowerbeds, potted containers, or other non grassy areas, consider applying water directly to the roots using low volume drip irrigation. This reduces water waste and prevents unwanted weeds from growing.

This Earth Day, You Can Adopt A Piece Of The Planet

NASA wants to give you a 55-mile-wide portion of the big blue marble.

Planning anything special for this year’s Earth Day? Here’s something pretty extraordinary to do: Adopt a piece of our planet. NASA wants to help you do it.

This is no joke. The space agency is putting Earth up for adoption ― 64,000 pieces of it. All you do is type your name into the site, click the ADOPT! button, and your certificate is instantly generated.

According to NASA’s “Adopt The Planet” site, here’s what you’ll get in return:

Adopt a piece of Earth as seen from space. Your personalized adoption certificate will feature data from NASA’s Earth-observing satellites for a randomly assigned location. Print it and share it, then explore other locations with our interactive map and get even more Earth science data from NASA’s Worldview website.

Your little slice of Earth ― an average of 55 miles wide ― will show you the local air quality, vegetation and other relevant environmental information. You can print and share your NASA certificate on social media.

Keep in mind, especially if you have a hankering for acquiring interesting pieces of real estate, you won’t actually own the 55-mile piece of Earth property, and there aren’t any legal or ownership rights to this program, so don’t get any ideas of putting up a “For Sale” sign.

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/earth-day-adopt-the-planet_us_58ef86cfe4b0b9e98489e53c?section=us_green

6 Tips to Pressure Wash Your Home And More

If you enjoy cleaning, then you’ll have a blast using a pressure washer.

Although you’ve probably used a pressure washer to remove stains from the side of your home or walkway, you may not realize they offer far more uses than cleaning siding (although they’re great for that, too).

You can pressure wash all sorts of items around the house. So, pick a warm, sunny day and head outside to tackle some overdue cleaning projects.

Cars and trucks

Use a pressure washer to remove dirt from a car or truck — especially the wheel wells and undercarriage — where dirt and grime tend to build up.

Just make sure not to use a high-powered setting, or the car’s clear coat or paint might come off.

Motorcycles, RVs and most other types of motorized vehicles can also be cleaned with pressure washers.

Boats

Just like your vehicle, pressure washers will also take the dirt and algae off the exterior of boats. Again, don’t use too high of a setting.

Outdoor furniture

Outdoor furniture gets extremely dirty, especially if you don’t store it away for the winter. Pressure washing can make your outdoor furniture look like new again.

Decks and patios

Just like your home, car and driveway, decks and patios take a beating from Mother Nature, dirt and debris.

Pressure washing a deck or patio can remove dirt and grime and return it to its original color. You might be surprised what a difference it makes.

Pressure washers effectively clean a wide variety of surfaces, including brick walkways.

Fencing

Fences – whether wooden, vinyl or aluminum – can be cleaned with a pressure washer.

Garage door, floor and driveway

Driveways and garage floors take a lashing from constant driving, while oil and fluid leaks cause staining. Use a pressure washer to easily eliminate these markings.

Grills

Grills get caked in grease and grime and can be extremely difficult to clean. Before pressure washing, make sure to detach any propane or electrical hookups.

Lawn mower and lawn equipment

Lawn mowers and yard equipment get very dirty after a full year of use. A pressure washer can remove all of the dirt and grass and get them ready for spring or winter storage.

What’s in that tree?

Puzzled how to get that football out of the tree? A pressure washer just might be the answer.

https://www.angieslist.com/articles/6-tips-pressure-wash-your-home.htm

Who Wants To See Your Trash Can?

Simple way to beautify your yard and hide unsightly trash cans

Lattice or Trellis

There are also plenty of options for sprucing up the outside of your home. Sheltering your garbage area increases curb appeal and improves practical usage of space. Consider choosing a corner or area on the side of your home to install a small walled-in trash area, either via a lattice or trellis fixture. This serves as an extension of your homes design, while blocking off the area to children playing in the backyard or to a large gust of wind. This design also acts as a continuation of your home’s style.

Plants

In a similar theme as building a lattice or trellis, consider placing a variety of shrubbery around your designated garbage area or by beautifying the area with hanging plants and ivy. This way, your trash area will blend in with your garden while keeping the area neat and pleasant.

An unsightly but necessary part of your home, trash cans can be easily worked into the aesthetic of your house with a little ingenuity. Doing so will not only improve the appearance of these areas but also welcome a calmer atmosphere to the most-used areas of your space

https://www.redfin.com/blog/2017/04/7-stylish-ways-to-hide-your-trash-cans.html

Get Into More Hot Water

Selecting a new efficient water heater

When selecting a new water heater for your home, choose a water heating system that will not only provide enough hot water but also that will do so energy efficiently, saving you money. This includes considering the different types of water heaters available and determining the right size and fuel source for your home.

Types Of Water Heaters

It’s a good idea to know the different types of water heaters available before you purchase one:

When selecting the best type and model of water heater for your home, consider the following:

Fuel type, availability and cost. The fuel type or energy source you use for water heating will not only affect the water heater’s annual operation costs but also its size and energy efficiency. See below for more on selecting fuel types.

The fuel type or energy source you use for water heating will not only affect the water heater’s annual operation costs but also its size and energy efficiency. See below for more on selecting fuel types. Size. To provide your household with enough hot water and to maximize efficiency, you need a properly sized water heater. Visit the pages on different types of water heaters (linked above) for more on sizing.

To provide your household with enough hot water and to maximize efficiency, you need a properly sized water heater. Visit the pages on different types of water heaters (linked above) for more on sizing. Energy efficiency. To maximize your energy and cost savings, you want to know how energy efficient a water heater is before you purchase it. Visit the pages on different types of water heaters (linked above) for more on estimating energy efficiency.

To maximize your energy and cost savings, you want to know how energy efficient a water heater is before you purchase it. Visit the pages on different types of water heaters (linked above) for more on estimating energy efficiency. Costs. Before you purchase a water heater, it’s also a good idea to estimate its annual operating costs and compare those costs with other less or more energy-efficient models. Visit the pages on different types of water heaters (linked above) for more on estimating costs.

Fuel type and its availability in your area may narrow your water heater choices

Comparing Fuel Costs And Water Heater Types

If you have more than one fuel type available in your area, it’s a good idea to compare fuel costs, especially if you’re building a new home. Even if you’re replacing a water heater, you may find that you’ll save more money in the long run if you use a different fuel or energy source. Contact your utility for current fuel costs or rates.

https://energy.gov/energysaver/selecting-new-water-heater

Why Do You Have Salty Walls?

Salts in the form of white fluffy deposits in the plaster similar to salt deposits on a beach. These salts are washed out of your bricks and into your plaster leaving what can look like blistering patches on your walls.

https://www.wisepropertycare.com/services/rising-damp/what-is-rising-damp/signs/

