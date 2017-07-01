Show Notes: New Products at the PCBC2017 Show from San Diego

PCBC2017 (Pacific Coast Builders Conference) in San Diego is the largest homebuilding tradeshow representing the west coast region. PCBC gathers housing’s best and brightest for an annual conference and product Exhibition with 10,000 attendees and over 350 exhibits.

We were hosted at the AirKing Ventilation exhibit and taped our national broadcast, interviewing over two dozen guests from companies eager to share their latest and best products. Check out the interviews and pictures from this year’s coverage of PCBC 2017.

Air King, Jeff Kenkelen – airkinglimited.com

Brinc Bldg. Products, John Brooks – thermalbuck.com

HanStone, Steve Becker – hanstone-quartz.com

Quiet Cool Systems, Andy McIntosh – quietcoolsystems.com

Samsung Electronics America, Chris Thornton – samsung.com/us

OXX, Craig Searer – oxx.com

Plygem, Mark Montgomery – plygem.com

Marwin, Alan Meeks – marwincompany.com

Jackel Enterprises, Steve Jackel – jackelenterprises.com

Pro-Flash Building Products Inc., Mark Wells – pro-flash.com

Olon Industries Inc. , Terry Elliott – olon.com

Gerber Plumbing Fixtures, Andy Hansen – gerberonline.com

Danze, Andy Hansen – danze.com

Golden State Flow Measurement, Todd Avenarius – gsfminc.com

Shark Bite, Chris Carrier – sharkbite.com

Organized Living, Gil Foltz – organizedliving.com

Boral Products, Rich Thomas – boralamerica.com

Interra-USA, Mark Cron – interra-usa.com

Pluse Shower Spas, Frederico Dias – pulseshowerspas.com

Reveal Windows and Doors . Ryan Higman – revealwd.com

FX Cabinet Warehouse, Arturo Zecena – cabinetswarehouse.com

Whirlpool, Jason Tippetts – whirlpool.com

NexDoor, Ron Castillo – NexDoor.info

Cali Bamboo, Chris Vetty – calibamboo.com

Belgard, Dave Harper – belgard.com

