Show Notes: Need a New Toilet? What to Know - On the House

Are you getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday? We have some great tips for the after party clean-up. If you are going to need a new toilet before your party and are overwhelmed by the choices you have, we have help for that too!

Potential Super Bowl Disaster

Name of product:

Panasonic 55-inch flat screen LED/LCD televisions with tabletop swivel stands

Hazard:

The mounting screws that connect the swivel stand to the television can come loose and cause the television to tip over and fall off the stand unexpectedly, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children.

Remedy:

Repair

Recall date: January 19,2018

Note:

Dangerous tip-over incidents often occur when curious kids climb on furniture in an attempt to access TVs, toys, remotes or other desired items. While the threat is serious, the solution is simple. Anchor TVs, furniture and appliances in the home. And when product recalls are announced, act on them immediately. Visit AnchorIt.gov to see how TV and furniture tip-over incidents occur and the simple steps to prevent them.

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Panasonic-Recalls-Flat-Screen-Televisions-and-Swivel-Stands-Due-to-Tip-Over-Hazard

American Standard Dream Bath

” Toilet Dilemma”

Christine’s question:

I am adding a bathroom to my garage remodel.

it’s been a long time since i bought a new toilet. What should I

know to help me pick out a new toilet?

Selecting A New Toilet

Select a toilet for your space:

Be sure to ask your contractor what is the new toilet’s “rough-in” measurement—the distance from the wall to the center of the toilet flange (the hold-down bolts). A measurement of 12 inches is standard.

Water efficiency:

New toilets are now 1.28 gallons per flush. Don’t let that scare you if you have been using an old toilet with a greater flushing rate. The new toilets have been engineered to create the maximum water movement to clean the bowl and move the waste. In California look for a toilet that carries the “Water Sense” label to meet the CaliforniaBuilding code.

Toilet height:

“Comfort height” or standard height? Comfort height is 16 ½” high with out the seat and is becoming the most popular. A standard height toilet will be 14 ½” inches high. The added height makes getting on and off easier.

Round bowl or elongated:

A round toilet bowl will measure from 25 to 28 inches from the wall to the front which means if you have a small bathroom, this type will help you save space, and your door won’t be bashing into it every-time you need the bathroom! Be sure you have 24” from the front of the toilet bowl to the next opposing object if you are in Califiornia.

If you have space, most people prefer the elongated bowl.

One piece or two-piece toilet:

These are basically the same; the one-piece toilet has the bowl and tank as one unit. It will be more expensive than the two-piece toilet. Both types of toilets are comparable in terms of service life and functionality, but replacement is usually more affordable with a two-piece toilet. Each part is sold separately, so you can replace the tank or bowl individually. If a one-piece toilet malfunctions, you must replace the entire unit.

Design and cleaning:

The newest addition to toilet design is the “skirted toilet”. The sides are smooth with no ins or outs that follow the trap way. It is easier to clean and maintain. It will add cost to toilet.

Manufactures are adding many cleaning features to toilets with additives to the glazes used on the china toilet before final firing. How about cleaning with the press of a button: Acticlean Self Cleaning Toilet by American Standard.

For more information on this self cleaning toilet visit:

https://www.americanstandard-us.com/-/media/sites/asus/files/product-specs/bulk/specsheet714aa151020.pdf?la=en

Super Bowl Statics And Solutions For Stainstoilet

According to a study by the Snack Food Association, millions of pounds of comfort food will be consumed by football fans while they watch the big game

Here are the favorites:

1.3 billion chicken wings

139 million pounds of avocados

325.5 gallons of beer

12.5 million pounds of bacon

11.2 million pounds of potato chips

10 million pounds of ribs

8.2 million pounds of tortilla chips

2.8 million pounds of popcorn

3 million pounds of nuts

14 billion hamburgers

According to the National Restaurant Association, this Sunday is the busiest day of the year for pizza. Pizza Hut will sell more than 2 million pizzas and Domino’s will sell 12 million slices.

Now the clean-up

Whether you’re hosting a party at your house or watching at a friend’s, the thrill of the game is bound to create a mess on someone’s clothing. Here are five plays to help remove Super Bowl party stains.

Salsa:Place a layer of paper towels over the stain. While working from the inside of the fabric, flush the area with cold water to transfer some of the salsa to the towel. After the game, pretreat the stain with a liquid laundry detergent to break it up. Let it sit for several minutes, then rinse well. Sponge the stain with white vinegar and rinse. Pretreat again and wash as usual. The same can be done for ketchup spills. Guacamole:Simply scrape off the excess guacamole, and flush the stain with cold running water. Then wash the item in the hottest water safe for the fabric with all-fabric bleach. Nacho Cheese:Don’t worry about jumping up and missing any of the commercials, just wipe up the cheese with a napkin. When you get the chance, soak the stain using a laundry product containing enzymes for at least 30 minutes. Then wash as usual. Beer:Spilled beer on yourself from the excitement of a touchdown? Just grab an ice cube from the freezer and wrap it in a napkin or paper towel. Then press the “ice pack” onto the stain. Later, apply a laundry stain remover to the area and wash with chlorine bleach, if safe for the fabric. Buffalo Wing Sauce:You can follow the same steps as with the salsa stain or you can mix a little liquid hand dishwashing soap with cool water and sponge the solution onto the stain with a white cloth. While continuing to watch the game, blot the stain until it disappears. Then sponge with cold water and let dry.

Be sure to keep a carpet stain remover nearby, just in case someone fumbles his or her plate onto your floor or couch.

http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/a24141/remove-super-bowl-party-stains/