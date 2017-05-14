Show Notes: National Hardware Show 2017
The National Hardware Show® celebrates a rich history spanning 72 years of serving the home improvement marketplace. From its early beginnings in New York, during the post-World War II housing boom and eventual move to Chicago in the 1970s, to today’s current location in Las Vegas, the National Hardware Show continually evolves through the industry’s involvement, commitment and passion to improving America’s quality of life through their homes.
Thank you to our show hosts: Danco and Yardmax.
Thank you to all of our guest for sharing their product information with our listeners.
Tuesday
Kristi McKenzie, Senior Product Manager DANCO: www.Danco.com
Karl Borgen, Décor Home system: www.Plantoneonus.com
Matt Phipps, Geek My Tree: www.treeeffects.com
Ron Cummings, Amino Genesis: www.aminogenesis.com
Sean Kaplan, Kissler Company INC: www.perfectputty.com
Rachel Davis, DANCO: www.Danco.com
James Collier, Collier Manufacturing: www.30secondsoutdoorcleaners.com
Aaron Diamond, Armadillo Tough: www.armadillotough.com
Cory Civilla, Knob Where You Need It: www.knobwhereyouneedit.com
Dan Roche, Briggs and Stratton: https://www.briggsandstratton.com
Jiro Wayana, ZippKool: www.zippkool.com
Sondra Dean, DANCO: www.Danco.com
Sasha Ladendorff, Shoulder Dolly: https://www.shoulderdolly.com
Barry Goodman, VP Common Wealth Fashion: www.commonwealthfashion.com
Peter Daich, Daich Coatings: http://www.daichcoatings.com
Johanna Bishop, DANCO: www.Danco.com
Craig Mcmanis, President Magnetpal: www.magnetpal.com
Frank Cicero, Skylink: www.skylinkhome.com
John Petroci, Dumond Chemicals: https://www.dumondchemicals.com
Wednesday
Shad Shafer, Yardmax: http://www.yardmax.com
Ryan Haulings, Plews and Edleman: http://www.plews-edelmann.com
Oscar Sreixas, Self-Adjustable Knee Pads: www.selfadjustingkneepads.com
Bryan Kimbell, Life Straw: www.lifestraw.com
Michael Bodo, Echo Valley: https://echovalley.com
Ernie Davidson, Sam & Ali Housewares Authority, Inc: www.sam&alihouseware.com
Jeff Cranny, Lock Strap Inc: www.lockstrapinc.com
Paul Reidy, Garage Boss: http://gogarageboss.com
David Zoe, Flip Frame: www.myflipframe.com
Dale Belknap, Director Cleva: www.cleva.com
Brian Konvens, OFYR: http://www.ofyrusa.com
Stephen Wall, Pegitz: https://www.pegitz.com
Megan Cambridge, Brand Manager Gorilla Glue: www.gorillaglue.com
Ryan DeArment, VP Sales & Marketing Channel Lock: www.Channellock.com
George Prior, BBQ Dragon: https://bbqdragon.com
Shad Shafer, Yardmax: http://www.yardmax.com
