Show Notes: National Hardware Show 2017

The National Hardware Show® celebrates a rich history spanning 72 years of serving the home improvement marketplace. From its early beginnings in New York, during the post-World War II housing boom and eventual move to Chicago in the 1970s, to today’s current location in Las Vegas, the National Hardware Show continually evolves through the industry’s involvement, commitment and passion to improving America’s quality of life through their homes.

Thank you to our show hosts: Danco and Yardmax.

Thank you to all of our guest for sharing their product information with our listeners.

Tuesday

Kristi McKenzie, Senior Product Manager DANCO: www.Danco.com

Karl Borgen, Décor Home system: www.Plantoneonus.com

Matt Phipps, Geek My Tree: www.treeeffects.com

Ron Cummings, Amino Genesis: www.aminogenesis.com

Sean Kaplan, Kissler Company INC: www.perfectputty.com

Rachel Davis, DANCO: www.Danco.com

James Collier, Collier Manufacturing: www.30secondsoutdoorcleaners.com

Aaron Diamond, Armadillo Tough: www.armadillotough.com

Cory Civilla, Knob Where You Need It: www.knobwhereyouneedit.com

Dan Roche, Briggs and Stratton: https://www.briggsandstratton.com

Jiro Wayana, ZippKool: www.zippkool.com

Sondra Dean, DANCO: www.Danco.com

Sasha Ladendorff, Shoulder Dolly: https://www.shoulderdolly.com

Barry Goodman, VP Common Wealth Fashion: www.commonwealthfashion.com

Peter Daich, Daich Coatings: http://www.daichcoatings.com

Johanna Bishop, DANCO: www.Danco.com

Craig Mcmanis, President Magnetpal: www.magnetpal.com

Frank Cicero, Skylink: www.skylinkhome.com

John Petroci, Dumond Chemicals: https://www.dumondchemicals.com

Wednesday

Shad Shafer, Yardmax: http://www.yardmax.com

Ray Leak, VP Storage Elevator: www.storageelevator.com

Ryan Haulings, Plews and Edleman: http://www.plews-edelmann.com

Oscar Sreixas, Self-Adjustable Knee Pads: www.selfadjustingkneepads.com

Bryan Kimbell, Life Straw: www.lifestraw.com

Michael Bodo, Echo Valley: https://echovalley.com

Ernie Davidson, Sam & Ali Housewares Authority, Inc: www.sam&alihouseware.com

Jeff Cranny, Lock Strap Inc: www.lockstrapinc.com

Paul Reidy, Garage Boss: http://gogarageboss.com

David Zoe, Flip Frame: www.myflipframe.com

Dale Belknap, Director Cleva: www.cleva.com

Brian Konvens, OFYR: http://www.ofyrusa.com

Stephen Wall, Pegitz: https://www.pegitz.com

Megan Cambridge, Brand Manager Gorilla Glue: www.gorillaglue.com

Ryan DeArment, VP Sales & Marketing Channel Lock: www.Channellock.com

George Prior, BBQ Dragon: https://bbqdragon.com

