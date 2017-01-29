Show Notes: Money Saving Tips for the Paint Store and more

Paint is the fastest way to refresh or change your home both inside and out. If you are planning your painting project, we have some tips that will save you both money and time. Looking for a place to hide valuables? The best places to stash your stuff is all around your home. We have ideas for you that are simple and easy to do.

Tips For Saving Money At The Paint Store

Start With a Plan, and Stick to it

To stretch your decorating budget with paint, you’ll have to be organized before you shop. Impulse purchases are going to sink your budget quickly, and rarely work out when it comes to choosing paint for your home. If you love the thrill of impulse-buying, stick to impulse sampling instead. When you head to the paint counter, choose the color samples you think will be perfect for your space, but add one or two surprise picks to your list.

You’ll get the thrill of the unexpected, without the bill for repainting your room in the right color. Often the color that sample you grab on a whim turns out to be the perfect choice, but you’ll definitely need to sample your paint colors on your wall first.

Look for Paint Sales

Paint and home improvement stores hold big sales a few times a year. Early spring is a favorite time for paint industry sales as it’s the most popular season for home improvements. If you have a favorite brand of paint follow them on social media to get news of sales and special promotions. By waiting a few weeks you can save a lot on your paint purchases.

Use a Paint Calculator

If you’re purchasing the paint for your DIY painting project, you can save money by not overbuying paint. Use a paint calculator to be sure you’re not buying too much paint, or too little. It’s okay to have some paint left over to save for touch-ups

Choose the Right Paint Formula for the Job

Paint + primer is a popular formula for DIY painters right now. A quality paint + primer formula can save you time and money by eliminating the need for the purchase of a separate primer. Read the reviews and talk to the paint pros at the store to be sure you’re choosing the best formula for your job.

Matte or flat finish is a major trend in paint sheen now. The matte wall surface looks simple and elegant but is not suitable for every space. Matte or flat paint is wonderful for softening wall imperfections but isn’t a good choice for spaces that have a lot of traffic or moisture. Kitchens and bathrooms were almost always painted in a semi-gloss to deal with moisture, but the trend has been to go with a less glossy sheen, like eggshell or satin, for a softer look. Choosing the right paint for your walls is more than just color, it’s also sheen and texture.

Be Smart About Your Painting Supplies

You’ll definitely want to buy the right supplies if you’re going to be painting your own home, but don’t get too carried away. Ask the paint professional at your paint or home improvement store which brushes and rollers work best for the texture of your walls. Don’t be afraid to ask questions at the paint counter. Having the right tools for your surfaces can save you money by eliminating the need for multiple coats of paint to cover texture and imperfections.

Be Your Own Painter

If you have time and some skill, you can save your budget by being your own painter. Tackling a whole-house painting job can be a major investment of time, but if you can work room by room to finish the project over a week or so, it’s much more manageable. You’ll want to have the best tools and supplies available to do the job right and to be safe while doing it. If you can recruit friends with a painting party the work can get done quickly if you carefully oversee the work to ensure that it’s uniform from wall to wall.

Ways To Celebrate Chinese New Year With Feng Shui

This year, Chinese New Year falls on Saturday, January 28th in 2017. We say goodbye to the fire monkey and welcome the year of the fire rooster. The fire rooster is known for its trustworthiness, punctuality and responsible nature.

Brighten Your Entry

Start out the year of the monkey with your best face on. Make sure you have a bright and energy-saving light bulb illuminating the way, check to make sure that your door bell works, add some plants and clean up and de-clutter your entry. Remember, not only is this the first thing that the world sees, it’s also the first thing that you see when you get home.

Clear Out The Old, Make Way For The New

The Lunar new year is symbolically a great time to clear out the old stagnant energy in your home to make space for new positive energy.

Repair or Toss Anything Broken

Broken things represent stagnant or broken energy. If it’s important to you, get it repaired or give it away to someone who can. Don’t let that stuck energy stop you from moving forward in life.

Try A New Burner

Your stove represents wealth and how you nourish yourself in the world. So tomorrow when you go to your stove, try using another burner instead of always going to the same one. Open up some opportunities for yourself!

This is all good advice no matter what time of the year it is!

Sneaky Hiding Places Around The Home To Stash Your Stuff

Secret Hiding Places

Got some cash or valuables to hide? Try one of these clever, simple ways to hide those items from all but the smartest, most determined crooks.

Right Out in the Open

It doesn’t have to be an old vacuum cleaner. Any common household item that has a cavity will work. Think old printers, computer towers, children’s toys, etc. (Just be sure family members know about it so your valuables don’t get donated or tossed!) For easy access, choose an item that opens instantly, like a vacuum cleaner bag compartment. For more security, choose an item with a cover that screws shut.

Air-Return Stash

Cut out a stud space opening to fit a return air grille. Cut off the grille screws and glue just the heads in place. Run four drywall screws into the corners of the opening so they fit just inside the rim of the grille. Then glue rare earth magnets to the back of the grille so they line up with the screw heads.

Toe-Kick Hideaway

There’s an enormous 4-in.-tall cavity under all those kitchen cabinets behind the toekicks. It takes a few carpentry skills, but you can pull the toe-kicks free and make them removable. Most are 1/4-in. plywood held in place with 1-in. brads, and they’re pretty easy to pull off. If you have a secondary 3/4-in. toe-kick, you’ll have to cut it out at both ends. An oscillating tool works well for that task.

Stick both halves of round hook-and-loop self-adhesive tape to the toe-kick. Then push the toe-kick into place. The adhesive will stick to the cabinet base and leave half of the hook-and-loop tape in place when you pull it free. You can store approximately $2.4 million in gold bullion under two average-size cabinets—provided the floor is strong enough to support it.

Counterfeit Containers

Go online and type in "secret hiding places" and you'll be amazed by how many brand-name phony containers are available. Comet, Coca-Cola, Bush Beans—whatever. But you can craft a homemade version too. This mayonnaise jar had its interior spray-painted with cream-colored paint for plastic.

The Appliance Caper

Fridges and dishwashers have a snap-off grille in the front. Well, there’s a lot of secret storage space under there. Ask yourself this: How many burglars will be thinking about cleaning your refrigerator coils? But before you stuff treasures under a fridge, take a peek to see where the coils are. On some models, a stack of cash might block the airflow. That will make the fridge work harder and could even damage it.

Which Paint Can Contains the Gold?

Next time you use up a can of paint, save the empty can and fill it up with valuables. Then put it back on the shelf with all your other cans.

Fake Pipes

Put in a fake PVC pipe complete with a cleanout plug somewhere in your basement. Unscrew the plug and there are the goods. Your home may be trying to tell you that something’s wrong when it acts weird

Strange Home Quirks And How To Make Them Go Away

Your home may be trying to tell you that something’s wrong when it acts weird

Rotten-Egg Smell When You Run Water

Cause: A type of bacteria that produces hydrogen sulfide gas (the scientific name for rotten-egg smell). It could be in your water heater or in your drain. To find out which:

Fill a glass with hot water.

Step away from the sink.

Take a whiff.

If you smell it, your water heater is the likely culprit. If not, the bacteria is in your drain.

Cure: Pouring a $1 bottle of 3% hydrogen peroxide solution down the drain should kill the fungus. Follow that up about 20 minutes later with baking soda to curb the smell.

Your water heater is another issue: Call a plumber to disinfect the system. If hot and cold water both smell, call your water supplier (or health department if you have a well).

Peeling Exterior Paint

Cause: Moisture is probably getting underneath the paint. Leaky gutters or a steamy bathroom on the other side of the affected area are often the culprit.

Cure: If it’s a brand-new problem (you know it wasn’t there a couple of weeks ago), you might be in time to save your siding — and a costly replacement bill. What to do:

Stop the moisture at the source so the problem doesn’t repeat.

Scrape off the loose paint, then prime and repaint.

Delay too long and the siding might rot. Patching and repainting the whole house could easily rise to $10,000!

Rustling in a Wall

Cause: Typically, it’s termites and carpenter ants — tiny beasts that love to feast on your home’s bones. Tap on a wall and then press an ear against it. If you hear a rustling sound, it could be termites. A sound like crinkling cellophane could mean carpenter ants

Cure: Call a pest-control professional. Cost is $65 to $100 for an inspection.

How Much Does It Cost To Repair Water Damage?

Repairing water damage can be very expensive depending on the location and extent of the damage. Costly damage occurs when water comes in contact with wood, sheetrock, fabrics, or other biodegradable material like paper or cardboard. Left untreated these develop mold, causing other health and safety issues. The most important aspect of repairing water damage in your home is to catch it as early as possible.

Most home owners spent between $1,041 and $3,635

Preventing water damage

If you don’t yet have any water damage problems, stopping one before it begins may be your best defense. It may cost you money up front but will save you countless dollars in the long run. Think about varnishing wood surfaces, installing sealants around your doors and windows, looking on your roof for holes, and checking your pipes regularly for leaks or rust to prevent water damage.

Common causes

The most common causes for water damage are:

Leaky roof

Burst pipe

Faulty window and door installations

Broken or leaking water lines

Leaky toilet

It’s important to keep an eye out for these causes so you can catch them early on and avoid expensive water damage to your home.

Insurance

Most homeowners’ insurance policies will cover water damage as long as the damage is caught soon after it occurs. If the insurance company can prove negligence on the part of the homeowner, then they can refuse to pay. Report leaking roofs and pipes as soon as you discover them so your insurance will cover the damage.

Mold

Mold and mildew are among the biggest and worst damages by water. Mold grows often where it can’t be seen, such as the corners of basements, under rugs and carpets, and between walls and baseboards. By the time you find it, there might be extensive damage to your home, not to mention your health. If you think you smell mold, call a mold specialist or water damage restoration company immediately. They can provide industrial strength fans and dehumidifiers to dry out the mold in your home.

