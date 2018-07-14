Show Notes: The Great Toilet Paper Debate! - On the House

Show Notes from the On The House with The Carey Brothers and Cameron recorded July 14th, 2018.

We discuss the polarizing issue of how to put on a roll of toilet paper, how to tell if your latex paint has gone bad, and how to make your Eichler bath aging in place ready. Thinking about doing some updates to your house? Don’t know how to tell if remodeling your home is worth the cost or how much tile installation are going to cost you? We’ve got all that and more!

The Great Toilet Paper Debate

There actually is a right way to put toilet paper on a roll

The correct way to hang toilet paper is apparently with the loose end flapping over the top.

The correct way to hang toilet paper is apparently with the loose end flapping over the top.

Isn’t that just a preference, though? Sure, but if you’re a germophobe, you’ll probably want to listen up. Turns out, numerous studies indicate this way decreases germ exposure in your bathroom.

How does that work out? According to Inc. magazine, the “over” way prevents dirty hands from touching more of the TP roll than necessary by reaching underneath it (or accidentally grazing the wall). That translates to less gross contact from hands to surfaces.

Indeed, another drawing from the Google patents database shows the per on the outside of the roll as well:

Wheeler’s Albany Perforated Wrapping Paper Company was the first in the world to make perforated toilet paper, originally patenting that idea in 1871 (PDF) before the 1891 patent added the roll aspect.

And it seems even back then, Wheeler knew people would be prone to using too much paper in the john.

“In carrying out my invention the sheets of paper are only partially separated, having their points of attachment arranged in a novel manner, whereby each sheet will easily separate from the series as it is drawn from the roll, there being no litter occasioned, and any waste of paper is thereby prevented,” he wrote in the patent.

Got Stinky Paint? How To Tell If Latex Paint Has Gone Bad

Make certain that leftover latex paint that has been in storage in your garage has not gone bad before using it. Painting a room with bad latex paint can cause it to have an offensive odor that becomes progressively stronger. Bad latex paint also can leave a visibly rough finish on the painted surface and may quickly begin to peel. Paint cans are not labeled with expiration dates, so other clues have to tell you if paint has gone bad.

1

Pry the lid off the can with a screwdriver and smell inside. When the paint is good and still usable the can is full of gases that generate a strong chemical smell. Paint has gone bad when it has a strong rancid odor.

2

Determine if the solvent has permanently separated from the paint particles by mixing the liquid — which may have settled on top — back into the paint with a stir stick. When a thin skin of hardened paint has formed on top, remove it before mixing. The paint is good when the liquid and paint blend together smoothly.

3

Examine the paint after stirring it to ensure it is one consistent color. Paint that does not blend to its original color is not good.

4

Pour the paint from the can into another clean container. Inspect the bottom of the paint can for a layer of paint that may have settled and solidified. The paint is bad when this rubbery layer does not mix back into the paint.

Tips

After mixing paint that has separated, brush it onto a sheet of newspaper to determine if the surface is rough and bumpy—a sign of bad paint.

Latex paint stored properly may last up to 10 years after production.



Warnings

During long storage and when subjected to extreme temperatures, water in the paint separates due to settling and drying out. Do not use paint that has been through a freeze/thaw cycle.

Do not use paint that is moldy.

Do not use paint produced before 1977 because it may contain lead

DO NOT Use latex paint produced before August 1990 — or labeled as containing mercury — on exterior surfaces only.

Your Dream Bathroom

Paul wonders how he can make a small Eichler master bath better for aging? He wants to maintain the Eichler design, but his Lujan walls are in need of some love. The Carey Brothers determine what he needs to maintain that unique Eichler look but update it to keep him in that home for years to come.

Is Remodeling Your Home Worth The Cost?

Home remodeling projects can come up for many different reasons. Your spouse got a new job and could use a home office. Your kitchen hasn’t been updated since 1973. You’ve heard if the right homebuyer were to come along, a hot tub could equal bonus bucks in your pocket.

When considering a remodeling project, how do you decide what will make your life better while possibly adding to your home’s resale value?

Ask These Questions:

Understanding your intentions for your house can go a long way toward shaping your remodeling plans. These are some questions to consider:

How long do you plan to live in your current home?

Will you get to enjoy the results of your remodeling project?

Will the remodel meet an immediate but temporary need? Or be an investment in your lifestyle?

How old are you? What kind of income do you anticipate in the years ahead?

If you are close to retirement, is now the time to invest in home improvements?

How much chaos can you live with during the renovation process?

Does your house the floor plan, the garden, the bathrooms, everything work for you?

Will your home need a lot of updates? Will there be simple ways to update things like energy usage?

Remodeling and the Bottom Line

Can you get your money back when you sell?

The truth is you likely won’t get back the full amount. But there are moves you can make to ensure you invest smartly:

Hire an appraiser to find out how much your home is currently worth.

Research other nearby renovation projects and how those homes sold after project completion.

Design around your home’s architecture and character. Vinyl siding on a Queen Anne Victorian house will reduce its value. A three-season porch too hot to use in a Texas summer might not help the bottom line.

Consider your timeframe. If you’re only going to stay in your home another year or two, it’s probably not worth living with months of construction headaches.

Home Improvement Projects Worth Your Money

If you want to maximize your remodel for resale, think exterior: safer doors, better windows, or easy-care siding. Data from the latest remodeling reports shows those types of projects can recoup more than 80% of the investment. Extra bedrooms and updated master bedrooms sell well, too.

Your high-end kitchen update with custom cabinetry may not sell itself, but it will help if your current kitchen could double for your grandmother’s old set-up. An extra bathroom, especially if your house only has one, can be a solid choice over the long term—or finishing the attic. Smart homebuyers will appreciate any moves you make to reduce utility usage, such as energy-efficient window casings or new water heaters.

Some values depend on geography. A home office is not something every buyer would use, so it could recover less of the funds you invest, unless you live in an area with high real estate costs and plentiful telecommunication options. Pools are all about your pleasure, not the selling price—many buyers don’t want the headache of caring for one. But in some communities a pool may feel almost standard.

Why Remodel?

Your home is your castle. You deserve to enjoy it. If a remodel makes your home more livable and serves the changing needs of your family—more bedrooms, more bathrooms, or a more functional kitchen—it will be a big win if you can also recover at least some of the cost.

Depending on your real estate market, your finances, the schools you want for your kids, it might be smarter for your current needs to remodel rather than trying to sell and buy anew.

Tile Installation Costs: How To Know What You’ll Pay

Get three estimates from contractors, select tile with labor costs in mind and be ready to trim ambitions if costs soar. Ballparking tile installation costs won’t be much help.

From flooring to walls, tile is literally a cool and in-demand design element for modern builders and improvers. Here’s how to plan, budget and implement your tile installation project.

Tile installation considerations

Tile has always been best-suited for bathrooms, mudrooms and kitchens. It’s perfect for areas that may encounter moisture because it’s durable, easy to clean and water resistant. Today, even more rooms are getting a tile makeover.

Regional housing differences

Labor costs vary by where you live. In warmer areas of the nation, tile installation costs are likely to be lower, compared to costs in the mid-Atlantic, the Midwest or the Northeast.

Homes in warmer regions are often built on slabs. You can install the tile directly on top of that. The labor is often less expensive because there’s less you need to do.”

In the nation’s cooler climates, houses are typically built with plywood subflooring, so there are higher material and labor costs due to the additional preparation required.

How to budget for tile installation costs

National estimates are practically useless. For example, Fixr.com, a service referral site, says the average cost to install tile flooring for a 200-square-foot area is between $700 and $2,000. That’s a mighty broad range.

HomeAdvisor, a service-pro referral site, gets a bit more granular, saying that the average per-square-foot price of tile ranges from $1.30 for ceramic to $7.50 for marble.

There are many pricing variables beyond simply the type of tile, including:

Old material removal.

Subflooring preparation.

Costs related to flooring changes, such as electrical and plumbing modifications.

And general installation labor.

The best way to budget is to get estimates.

How to reduce tile installation costs

There’s not much you can do about the labor costs in your area, but there are ways to reduce your project’s total ticket:

Choose a less-expensive tile, which can lower your product and labor costs.

Reduce tile coverage to fewer rooms or smaller areas.

Trim other project costs, such as not replacing a tub or vanity in a bathroom, or forgoing a kitchen island.

5 Reasons To Clean Your Trash Bins Regularly

Everyday we throw bags full paper towels, rotten food, takeout containers, and more into our trash bins. In no time, the garbage can itself comes into contact with our refuse, and can get very dirty; leaving germs, bacteria, and that horrid smell, right out in the open. This is a problem for several reasons, and the only way to fix this is to clean your trash bins regularly.

Here are 5 reasons why you should clean your trash bins:

Eliminate Odor –With all of the rotting food, disposable diapers, and other malodorous items we throw into our trash bins, it is no wonder that we stifle the urge to plug our noses every time we take out the trash. Waste, liquids in particular, can leak through even the smallest of tears in a trash bag and seep into the pores of a trash bin. This can make your trash can smell even when it is empty. Cleaning your trash can regularly can get rid of this odor. Eliminate Germs –Throwing away old food, and used diapers can infect your trash can with germs and diseases, such as Salmonella, Listeria, and E-Coli. Sanitizing your trash bins will kill these germs, and help keep you and your family safe. Get Rid of Maggots –Have you ever noticed how flies are attracted to your trash? According to the Washington State Department of Ecology, flies are attracted to odors, and lay their eggs in “moist, organic material.” While having flies buzzing around your head can be irritating, it’s even worse to find maggots (baby flies), crawling through your rubbish. Keeping your trash bins odor free will keep flies from finding them. Keep Wild Animals Out –Animals are often attracted to food found in trash cans. Rodents, wild dogs or cats, and even raccoons can often be found rummaging through trash bins. They are attracted by the smells, and remnants of past bags of trash. If these are cleaned out regularly, there is nothing to draw their attention. Keep Trash Cans Looking Nice (Curb Appeal) –When your trash bins look nice and clean, it’s not as much of a chore to take the trash out. You don’t have to worry about accidentally smudging your clothes, or encountering unwanted smells or creatures. It also gives your house and property a sense of curb appeal.

Cleaning your trash bins regularly can help with all of these issues.

