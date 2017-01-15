Home   >   Radio Show   >   Show Notes   >   Show Notes: International Builders Show & Kitchen Bath Industry Show 2017

Show Notes: International Builders Show & Kitchen Bath Industry Show 2017

By on January 15, 2017
KBIS/IBS2017

The Carey Brothers broadcast from the IBS/KBIS 2017 show was sponsored by our generous hosts ROXUL and Phantom Screens

Thank you for joining our International Building Show, Kitchen and Bath Industry Show broadcast via Orlando Florida. James and Morris thank our broadcast sponsors: Roxul and Phantom Screens along with our very informative guests for bringing the best of the show right to our listeners and readers.

 

Geoffrey D. Cassidy: National Association of Home Builders, Sr. Vice President

Steve Lyon: Mirrors and Marble, Inc. 

Jeffery Kenkelen: Air King

DaveandKortney_MastersofFLipsr

Kortney and Dave Wilson from HGTV’s Masters of Flip

Kortnew and Dave Wilson: Host of  HGTIV’s Masters of Flip   

Dales Pots: Mirage Vision TV

Cliff Budnick: Dryerbox

Drew Henry: Laundryjet

Angela O’Neill: Wellborn Cabinets

Lawrence Franchette: Home Emergency DefibrillatorEmerg-A-Center 

Greg Wells: Bestbath – walk in showers and tubs

George Oliphant: Host of George to the Rescue NBC

David Schlocker: Ronbow Bath Cabinetry

Paul Accardo: Liftmaster Garage door openers

Frank Tyron: Doug Mockett & Company, Architectural Hardware

James and Morris with C. Esther DeWolde CEO of Phantom Screens – great lady, great people. Thank you for being a broadcast sponsor for our #IBS2017 coverage here in Orlando. You guys have been terrific!

C.Esther DeWolde: CEO Phantom Screens

Leslie Atkins: Trex Decking

Andy Tesch: Heat and Glow Fireplaces

Resa Ghaffari: Skilsaw Power Tools   www.skilsaw.com

Vitor Gregorio: Bosch Thermotechnology Corp. Tankless Water Heaters

Rob Garufalo: Anderson Windows and Doors

Jacob Tibbets: DEKTEK Countertop charging station

Doug Mucher, Marketing Manager from CertainTeed here at #IBS2017, from our sponsor for today’s broadcast Phantom Screens #roofing #windows #deck

Doug Mucher: Breezewood Select Fencing – Certainteed

Gary Schweizer: Weyerhaeuser Oriented Strand Board 

Tara Valen: Add a Handle

Kent Nafziger: Haas Garage Doors

John Dybsky: James Hardie Building Products

Mark Devine: First Alert Smoke Detectors

Josef Steigmiller: Liebherr Bio Fresh Refrigeration

James and Morris discuss Phantom Screens new product with Ross Trip, the VP of Sales, here at #IBS2017 #retractableScreens

Ross Tripp: Phantom Screens

Robert Areesty: Solec-Lomit – Radiant Coatings

Aaron Adams – DaVinci Roof Scapes – Roofing

