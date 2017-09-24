Show Notes: Fall Must Do’s 1 & 2

Fall home check-up time is upon us. Start your home check-up with the furnace, after that, your fireplace. Beat the “furnace is out rush” by making these inspections now.

Are You And Your Home At Risk?

To conduct the Ooma.com 2017 Home Security Report, the data scientists at OOMA [www.ooma.com]—a leading DIY home phone and security company—asked 1,000 Americans about how they protect their homes when they’re away.

ooma.com 2017 Home Security Report

60% Of Americans Leave Their Windows Open When They’re Away

Only 40% of Americans never leave their windows open, while others leave them open when it’s hot (15%), when they forget to close them (15%), or even when they’re high up off the ground (6%). 8% of Americans who have been burglarized say an open window was the cause.

42% Of Americans Leave Their Doors Unlocked When They’re Gone

While 58% never leave their door unlocked, 42% leave it unlocked for various reasons such as if they plan to come right back (14%) or if they forget (12%). 14% of Americans who have experienced a burglary say an open door was the cause.

63% Of Americans Don’t Have A Security System

Besides living in a suspect neighborhood (24%), most Americans who report having their home robbed say having no security system was what put them at risk (16%). With only 37% of Americans owning a security system, 6 in 10 American homes are at risk.

Top 5 Factors That Put American Homes At Risk

16% of Americans say they’ve experienced a burglary. These are the factors they believe put their homes at risk:

#1: My neighborhood or surroundings (24%)

#2: No home security system (16%)

#3: An unlocked door (14%)

#4: An open window (8%)

#5: Living in an apartment building (7%)

Don’t Neglect Your Washing Machine Hoses

Washing machine hoses are one of the most neglected but potentially damaging maintenance items in a home. Because they are out of sight, they are forgotten and give little warning of impending disaster.

Not checking your washing machine hoses is like not checking your oil. Nothing seems to be wrong until that moment when you life seems to flash in front of you… as well as the floating dresser… and the sofa table… and the dog… all magically cascading out the front door on a burst-hose tsunami!! If you can’t remember how old your washer is, or if you think its age is in the double-figures, its time to replace those hoses!!

There are two basic types of hoses available in hardware stores… reinforced rubber and stainless-steel reinforced.

Modern rubber hoses are reinforced with a braided rayon or polyester mesh to increase bursting strength. If you choose this type of hose, be sure the label says “reinforced” or you may be getting a low-quality hose product.

The newer kid on the block is the stainless steel braided hose, often called “burst-proof” or “burst resistant”. The construction is a very flexible plastic hose encased in a twisted, flexible mesh of stainless steel wire. This type of hose is more durable to physical damage (cutting and twisting) than rubber hoses and generally carry longer guarantees… but do not necessarily last longer

Our recommendation is to check them frequently and replace them every 3-5 years as part of a proactive maintenance plan.”

Fall Check-up #2

Fall Fireplace Checkup Time

To many lucky homeowners, fall and winter mean time to curl up before a cozy fireplace or stove. But, if you put safety before snuggling, you may avoid dangers such as chimney fires and carbon monoxide poisoning. Here are some tips from the Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA).

Have your chimney checked every year. “Whether your house is old or new, an annual chimney inspection by a professional chimney sweep can ensure that both your chimney system and venting system are working properly and safely,” says JoAnne Calderone, executive director of CSIA.

Burn only well-seasoned hardwoods to reduce creosote buildup.

Install a chimney cap to keep out debris and to prevent birds and animals from nesting.

Install a carbon monoxide detector to warn if harmful gases are entering your home because of a blocked or damaged chimney.

Have your chimney waterproofed to prevent long-term corrosion and masonry damage. Avoid rebuilding old chimneys by replacing damaged clay liners with stainless-steel chimney liner pipes.

Inspect and maintain your chimney flashing (the seal between the chimney and the roof).

Install a sealing damper in your wood-burning system to save energy and eliminate off-season odors.

If you own, or are planning to install, a high-efficiency gas furnace, ask your chimney sweep to check that the unit is vented according to the National Fuel Gas Code.

Fall Check-up #1

Time For A Routine Checkup………. For Your Furnace

If you haven’t scheduled an HVAC service yet this fall, schedule one now! Most expensive and inconvenient furnace failures can be prevented if problems are diagnosed in the early stages.

Give a local HVAC technician a call and schedule a basic furnace maintenance check-up. During the early fall; most HVAC contractors will work with your schedule and visit when it’s most convenient for you.

We highly recommend you schedule your furnace tune-up in the early fall. You’ll avoid the long waits and high prices that come with winter, the peak season for furnace repair visits.

Here’s a quick checklist to go over with your HVAC contractor:

Inspect your heat exchanger for cracks and deterioration

– Remove and clean the burners

– Check and adjust the fan switch

– Clean and adjust the pilot and pilot assembly

– Inspect the safety controls

– Inspect the gas line for leaks

– Inspect the combustion air openings to ensure that they aren’t blocked or restricted

– Inspect your flue pipe

– Secure any loose panels

– Inspect and test the controls

– Apply lubricant to all motors and bearings

– Inspect and adjust belts and pulleys

– Replace the air filter

– Check and calibrate the thermostat

Unclog A Faucet Aerator

If you get weak water flow when you turn on the faucet, don’t assume your water pressure has suddenly gone bad. You could simply have a filter screen, or aerator, that’s clogged. Remove the aerator as shown in the photo, rinse it out and reinstall it. If it’s corroded or worn, take it to a home center and pick up a new one. Most stores have a slick gauge you can screw your old aerator onto to determine which replacement to buy. If you can’t find a replacement for your aerator, soak the parts in vinegar overnight, scrub them with an old toothbrush and reinsert into the faucet (make sure to reassemble the parts in the same order you removed them).

