Show Notes: Deck Cleaner or Stripper?

Are you in the summer time fix-up, clean up mode yet? Better get your tools cleaned up and ready for action because we have some great summer time home improvement ideas coming your way this week.

Paint Color Choice Can Increase A Home’s Value By $5,400

Walls painted in a shade of blue or light gray can possibly help a home sell for an average of $5,440 more than expected, according to Zillow’s 2017 Paint Color Analysis. Bathrooms painted in powder blue or periwinkle had the highest sales of all colors analyzed with natural tones, such as pale gray or oatmeal, trailing right behind, writes Remodeling‘s Symone Garvett.

Zillow analyzed 32,000 photos of homes sold in the U.S. between 2010 and February 2017, and looked at room type and color combinations to similar homes with white walls, controlling for all other wall colors, square footage, the age of the home, the date of the transaction and location. Zillow then compared the listings and analyzed the selling price based on the home’s Zestimate and the actual selling price.

“Color can be a powerful tool for attracting buyers to a home, especially in listing photos and videos,” Svenja Gudell, Zillow chief economist, says in a press release.“Painting walls in fresh, natural-looking colors, particularly in shades of blue and pale gray not only make a home feel larger, but also are neutral enough to help future buyers envision themselves living in the space.”

While light blues and soft grays show an increase, other colors may deter buyers. Homes with dark red dining rooms sold for $2,031 less than expected and straw yellow kitchens sold for $820 less. However, keeping walls white had the largest negative impact, with white bathrooms selling for $4,035 less than other homes.

The exterior paint color might also have an impact on selling price. The analysis reports homes painted in “greige,” a mix of light gray and beige, sold for $3,496 more and homes with navy blue front doors sold for $1,514 more.

http://www.builderonline.com/products/finishes-surfaces/study-finds-paint-color-choice-can-increase-a-homes-value-by-5-400_c?utm_source=newsletter&utm_content=Brief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=BP_060717%20(1)&he=42e20f0c9743c70076f31b576d8d28f5924e8fa8

Deck Cleaner Vs Deck Stripper

Deck cleaner is most commonly used to prepare outdoor wood for stain or sealer application. Applied through a sprayer, it will remove any unwanted materials and blemishes from the surface of decking (or other wooden furniture). These materials include algae, lichen, fine moss, oxidation patches and weathered stain. Wood that has been cleaned can then be sanded to remove lingering patches of stain before being treated (although if there is a lot of stain then a stripper may be needed).

Generally speaking, deck cleaner is unsuitable for straight-up cleaning without restaining. Decking with stain that is intact may suffer from the application of corrosive materials. Many well-known products, including 30 Seconds, are caustic enough to remove small patches of stain.

Deck cleaner vs. stripper

The purpose of stripping deck is to remove past applications of stain. Without stripping you can easily end up with patches of old stain discoloring a newly painted deck. This is along with an uneven surface.

There’s a touch of confusion around the “cleaner vs. stripper” question (I’m sure there’s room for a joke in there but it’s too early in the day). Stripper (or sanding) is only necessary if you want to get rid of large amounts of solid stain. If you’re just cleaning wood that’s dirty, with most of the stain already weathered and worn down, then there’s no need for stripper.

This is also usually true if sealer (transparent waterproof protection) has been applied instead of stain. Recently installed and unstained decking that has been left to weather for a few months does not require a stripper. Here, cleaner will also work fine.

Now, you might be asking: if stripper does everything cleaner does, why not just gor for stripper? Stripper is more caustic than cleaner. For this reason, it’s less environmentally safe and more prone to damaging wood. If it’s not needed, it’s best avoided.

What about brightener?

Applying stain after cleaning and stripping.

To add a further layer of confusion, you can also apply “deck brightener” to decking after cleaner or stripper has been used. Brightener restores the pH of wood to neutral. Keeping wood at a low pH can detrimentally affect it. The acids in cleaners, for instance, will often lower the pH of decking, which can change its structure in the long-term, making it more prone to warping and rot.

Features to look for in a good deck cleaner…

Oxygen bleach: Oxygen, or “oxygenated” deck cleaners, have grown in popularity over the last several years. They contain the chemical Sodium Percarbonate, in contrast to the main ingredient in traditional bleach products, Sodium Hypochlorite. These cleaners are much more environmentally-friendly than alternatives.

Oxygen, or “oxygenated” deck cleaners, have grown in popularity over the last several years. They contain the chemical Sodium Percarbonate, in contrast to the main ingredient in traditional bleach products, Sodium Hypochlorite. These cleaners are much more environmentally-friendly than alternatives. Biodegradable: Because decking is often close to lawns and plant-beds, you want to make sure that you’re not washing off any lingering chemicals into the environment. This is particularly the case if you’re going to be cleaning/staining your decking on a regular basis. Most products are biodegradable now so it’s not a huge worry but it’s worth checking nonetheless.

Because decking is often close to lawns and plant-beds, you want to make sure that you’re not washing off any lingering chemicals into the environment. This is particularly the case if you’re going to be cleaning/staining your decking on a regular basis. Most products are biodegradable now so it’s not a huge worry but it’s worth checking nonetheless. Granular or liquid: If space is a concern you’ll want to opt for a granular or powder product. The powder is added to water before use.

https://www.urbanturnip.org/best-deck-cleaner/

Copper Vs. Stainless For Your Sink

Designing your kitchen, bath or bar area can bring about various questions involving style, appeal, and functionality. Every answer to a question directly affects another question, making the list ever-growing. For example, “If I choose dark cabinets in my kitchen, what kind of backsplash do I go with?”, “If I go with stainless steel appliances, which kind of metal should I choose for the sink?” As you can tell, the list goes on and designing your home can turn into quite the process.

As you progress through the design process, choosing the right kitchen sink will bring about questions of it’s own. If a metal sink is desired, one can be asked to choose between copper or stainless steel. While both options are desirable, choosing one over the other will prove a better fit for certain home owners.

Let’s take a look at some of the characteristics for each of these metals:

Copper Sinks

Naturally ages to give the sink a unique look, which changes over time.

Antimicrobial properties allow the copper to kill harmful microbes in less than two hours, which makes for a cleaner food prep area.

Self-healing patina allows the finish to restore itself regardless of what the metal is exposed to (acidic foods, abrasive cleaners, metal pots and pans).

Extremely durable, heavy duty 14 gauge metal. Copper is one of the oldest metals known to man.

Made from USA melted 99.9% pure copper (the highest quality copper available).

Very easy to clean and maintain. All that is needed for cleaning is a soapy sponge.

No need to dry or wax the sink after using it, the copper restores itself.

Stainless Steel Sinks

Metal doesn’t change over time and maintains the same appearance

Crafted using heavy duty 14 gauge Stainless Steel

Visually compliments a modernistic or contemporary designed kitchen

Extremely resilient to acidic foods, abrasive cleaners and metal pots.

Very easy to clean and maintain (a soapy sponge will do the trick).

Made from USA melted 99.9% pure stainless steel (the highest quality stainless available).

https://www.havensmetal.com/blogs/the-sink-blog/copper-vs-stainless

How And When To Replace You Door Locks

Strong locks on your front and back doors are your first line of defense against burglars and other intruders. It’s important to lock your doors to prevent unauthorized access to your home, but sometimes, your lock can be compromised. Certain situation such as moving into a new home, losing your key, even going through a breakup or divorce might require you to change the locks on your door.

Moving in to a new home: When a home is for sale, there’s typically a lock box on the front door, and any authorized agent can use a code to get in and access the key. Inspectors and other personnel may have access to the key as well. Any one of these individuals could make a copy of the key, or pocket an extra key that was in the box. Even the old owner probably held on to at least one key from the home. It’s best to change your locks as soon as you move in, as it’s impossible to know who might have a copy of the key to your new front door. This is a good idea even if you’re buying new construction.

Your lock is worn out: Even if you’ve been the sole key holder for years, you might need a new lock. Locks experience wear and tear, and with time, they will wear out. A worn or rusted lock can be easily picked or broken. Look for tarnish, rust, and other signs of wear to determine if you need to replace your lock.

You’ve experienced a burglary: If a burglar has broken through your lock, it’s a good idea to go ahead and change it. Even if they broke in through a window or other source, they may have nabbed or copied a spare key. You also may be a more likely target for burglary in the future, so you should invest in a better lock in case they come knocking again.

You’ve lost or stolen your key: If your keys are lost or stolen, anyone can gain access to your home. This is especially dangerous if your keys accompanied any identifying information when you parted ways, such as attached to your wallet, in a purse, or in your car.

You just completed a renovation: If you’ve handed a key off to a contractor or two, your lock could be compromised. Even if you trust your contractor, they may have let a sub contractor borrow the key — or you may not know them as well as you think you do. Better safe than sorry; change the lock.

You ended a rental agreement: If you’ve changed roommates or moved out an old tenant, it’s time to update your locks. Even if a past tenant turned in their key, there’s no way to be sure they don’t have a backup copy.

You’ve gone through a breakup or divorce: If a significant other has moved out, or you’ve broken up with a boyfriend or girlfriend who had a key to your place, it’s time to change your lock. Like an old tenant, there’s no way to be sure that they don’t still have a key or a copy of a key lying around, even if they’ve returned their original key to you.

Your lock is cheap or inferior: Often, builder grade locks offer little in the way of security. They may be easy to get access to with bump keys or other common burglar tools. Don’t make it easy for burglars. Get a better grade of lock that will protect your home and make it more difficult to get access.

Recommendations for Updating Your Door Lock

Consider rekeying: If you don’t want the expense of completely changing out your locks, try rekeying instead. It’s just about as easy, and not as expensive as a full lock change.

Invest in a smart lock system: If you’re upgrading your door lock, why not go with one that lets you open the door with a code? That way, you can offer temporary codes to contractors, dog sitters, and anyone else that might need access to your home. When you’re done, simply disable their code, and you won’t have to worry about changing your locks.

Change garage door codes: While you’re changing your locks for a new move in, remember to update your garage door code, too.

www.homesecurityresource.org/when-to-change-your-locks/

The Latest In Sound And TV For Your Deck, Yard Or Patio

Enjoying your outdoor space can also mean watching television sports coverage by day and sharing a movie by night. Bringing video outside is more complicated than audio due to both the weather elements and the need to feed both audio and video signals along with AC power, but there are options for both temporary and permanent installations.

There’s a new breed of wireless adapter kits that can then transmit the full high-definition HDMI signal, both picture and sound, from a cable box or Blu-ray player to the television. These range in price from about $100 up to $300, from manufacturers including Belkin, IoGear and DVDO, among others.

But for a bigger screen and more permanent arrangement, you’re probably looking at investing in a dedicated, weatherproof outdoor television. Manufacturers like SunBrite and SkyVue make LCD televisions up to 80 inches that are ensconced in housings designed to keep the elements (and animals) out and temperatures within normal operating range.

Be prepared to pay a premium for the privilege — perhaps up to $4,500 or more for a 60-inch model, for example, plus the cost of installation. To facilitate these installs, Peerless-AV offers the unique PeerAir outdoor wall-mount, which combines an articulating arm for HDTVs up to 63 inches with a wireless HDMI transmitter kit that’s sealed inside a weatherproof box.

Of course, the ultimate outdoor big screen experience calls for home theater-style front projection, with a separate projector and screen. A permanent high-end installation might involve the use of a glass rear-projection screen mounted on an exterior wall facing the outdoor viewing area. A dedicated projector shed can also be created with the screen mounted on the side facing a pool or patio area, though forced ventilation or even air-conditioning might be required to keep the projector cool.

https://www.newhomesource.com/resourcecenter/articles/bring-it-outdoors-the-latest-in-sound-and-tv-for-your-deck-yard-or-patio