Show Notes: Be the Neighborhood Standout

A Crash Course In Faucet Finishes

Polished Brass: It’s back…..

Polished brass is actually coming back in style, so it looks great in modern, traditional and eclectic settings.

Satin Brass

A nice twist on polished brass, the brushed-gold look has a lot of class. It’s bold without being too showy. Don’t be surprised if you see a lot more of this color in remodeling.

Oil-Rubbed Bronze

A great aesthetic alternative to standard chrome and brushed nickel, oil-rubbed bronze gives the bathroom a more traditional look and feel.

Copper

Copper is unmistakable and bold. It gives the fixture a rich feeling, especially when mixed with a subtler material, such as marble on a countertop.

Satin Bronze

Satin bronze has a nice, smooth finish that’s in between copper and oil-rubbed bronze. Having a subtler color gives this finish more flexibility for different bathroom styles and settings.

Polished Nickel

If you like a smooth, shiny finish but are tired of chrome, try polished nickel. It’s darker than chrome, and with different levels of lighting, it can appear to change in color.

Brushed Nickel

The soft metallic look of brushed nickel has stood the test of time.

Chrome

Chrome is currently one of the most popular finishes because of its versatility.

Matte Black

Black faucets are becoming increasingly more popular in the bathroom, because of their ability to match other items, such as vanities and accent pieces. If you want to make a classy statement, or you are just doing a small renovation that doesn’t involve changing all aspects of your bathroom, matte black may be the perfect finish for you.

Installing A Storm Door

If you don’t already have one (or if the one you have is dysfunctional), you can install an exterior storm door as a do-it-yourself project in just an afternoon. Here are some easy-to-follow steps to help you install a storm door.

Step 1: Measure the Frame

Whether you’re planning to buy glass storm doors, insulated storm doors, or basic storm doors, you need to measure before you buy. Take the width of the existing storm door frame in three spots: the top, the middle, and the bottom. Then measure the height of the storm door frame. Record all these measurements from the inside of the door frame (and don’t worry if the three width measurements aren’t the same).

Step 2: Research Your Options

Over time, most homes settle, shifting by small increments here and there, particularly at corners such as doorframes. That’s OK, because when you are installing a storm door, you can adjust the fit to accommodate this. Most installations rely on a Z-bar extender, which helps fill in the gap between the square door and the slightly off-square frame. The other option: Use your measurements to create a custom door that will fit exactly.

Step 3: Decide on the Swing

If you are purchasing an off-the-shelf replacement storm door, you will need to decide on your door’s swing; it may open to the right or to the left, and in or out. After you’ve decided which way you’ll be installing your storm door, place the door on an elevated surface, such as an outdoor worktable or two sawhorses. The hinges are only temporarily attached; you will need to make sure they are on the correct side for your swing, then secure with screws. Also make sure that your Z bar, if needed, is on the correct side.

Step 4: Finalize the Fit

Prop up the door in the opening to make sure it fits. Follow the door manufacturer’s instructions and shim the door as needed. You might also need to slope the Z bar to ensure proper fit.

Step 5: Secure the Storm Door

Keep the door closed and secure the hinges tightly with screws. Secure the Z bar, as well, following the provided directions for accommodating any needed gaps and screws. Then locate the expander channels and slide the plastic storm door sweep through them; crimp closed and remove any expander excess, then reattach to the door. Attach securely with screws.

Step 6: Install the Latch

Follow the manufacturer’s directions to attach hardware, including drilling holes and leveling the hardware. Assemble the latch and dead bolt, if using, as well as the strike plate and shim. Adjust the opening and closing as needed, and follow directions to attach the doorjamb bracket and closer.

Be The Neighborhood Standout

It’s time to improve your curb appeal

Upgrade the house number. A house number can do more than let the pizza guy know where to deliver your pepperoni – it can show style and add major curb appeal points. If someone has to look hard to find your house number – or it hasn’t been updated since the ‘70s – head on over to the hardware store and do some shopping. Tip: Try out this DIY numbers project for an industrial, modern look.

Water your yard. The landscaping in your front yard is a potential buyer’s first impression of your home. And, when it comes to curb appeal, a beautiful lawn can add as much as $1,777 to your 00home’s value! So mow your lawn and employ a lawn-watering strategy that’ll pay out in spades.

Add flowers. Flowers are a great way to add a pop of color to an otherwise drab lawn. Think of them as makeup or a nice tie for your home. If you’re not interested in the garden game, potted plants by the front door will do the trick, too. Tip: If you weren’t born with a green thumb, try these tricks to keep your potted plants alive.

Repair shutters. Shutters are like eyebrows – if they look great, you barely notice them, but if they’re in disrepair, you can’t look away. So, how do your shutters look? If they’re crooked or the paint is peeling, re-hang them, replace them or touch up the problem. Note: If your home doesn’t have shutters, add them. It’s an easy way to create an “I’m pulled together” look.

Clean up the walkway. Not only will a clean walkway look nice, it will help prevent any trips or falls – a definite negative when it comes to showing a house. By keeping your walkway well-maintained and hazard-free, you’ll up the curb-appeal ante.

Light it up. Outdoor lighting is an easy way to add drama and visual interest to your home. It also adds security and safety – two important elements to a potential buyer. Line the walkway with lights or install motion sensors to your driveway. Note: We recommend hiring a contractor to handle this job.

Repair siding. Ripped or damaged siding is like a torn or stained dress – it’s an easy way to make a bad impression! If the siding is in disrepair or the paint needs to be touched up, take the time to maintain it. Not only will this increase curb appeal, it will prevent a costly siding replacement

It’s Time To Buy For Next Summer

It’s no surprise then that items like outdoor patio furniture go on sale at the end of the summer, since retailers have to get ready for Fall merchandise. Furniture is big and bulky and therefore takes up a lot of space in the store, so they are particularly eager to move it out. Unlike some other seasonal items which might slowly progress through different discounts (25%, 40%, 50%, 60%, 75% off) you will often see furniture move very quickly to the best deals.

Some experts say that August is the best time to buy patio furniture and others say September. To be honest–they’re both right! It depends on a few factors that will change from year to year:

The store (and how much inventory they may have left)

(and how much inventory they may have left) The weather (nicer weather may mean they’ll try to wait to have more people buy at full price)

(nicer weather may mean they’ll try to wait to have more people buy at full price) The calendar (Thanksgiving is a key holiday, so when it falls earlier in the year things go on sale earlier)

If you are in the market for a bargain on patio furniture, the best thing to do is to carefully track the store(s) you might buy from. Check how much stock they have and what discounts they are offering. Ask a salesperson for the inside scoop which they might be happy to share: how much inventory is still in the backroom, when will they get discounted, and how much. Then check regularly (e.g., call the store each day) to see if the sale has gotten any better. Once it reaches your target price (75% is a great discount to aim for) then act fast to get the item you want.

Be sure to consider online stores for discounts as well, even on bulky items like furniture. While sale prices online at a site like Walmart.com or Target.com might not match your specific local store, it’s a good indicator of what is being discounted. Plus you can find surprising discounts at places like Amazon.com and Costco.com which may include free shipping as well.

This Creepy Clown Motel Can Now Be Yours

A motel in the middle of nowhere dedicated to clowns in all their creepy glory.

The aptly named “Clown Motel” is located in Tonopah, Nevada (population: 2,478) and has a reputation as “the scariest motel in America.”

Maybe it’s because many of the rooms feature clown dolls dangling over the bed, just the perfect vision for when you wake in the middle of the night in a strange motel room.

The rooms at Clown Motel are dirt cheap ― less than $50 a night ― but the real price you’ll pay comes when you check into your room and see a clown doll looming over you.

Some visitors have been so creeped out by that vision of loveliness that they’ve covered the clowns with towels to avoid nightmares, according to Las Vegas station KLAS.

Owner Bob Perchetti opened the motel 22 years ago after retiring from a job in the tourism industry. His late business partner had the clown collection, but Perchetti had the dream.

“I love clowns. I’ve never had a problem with clowns,” Perchetti told the station.

“He had a house full of clowns, and he decided to bring the clowns up and put them to work,” he added.

But now Perchetti is tired of clowning around and looking to sell the motel to the first person who can scare up $900,000.

There’s a catch: Whoever buys the property must keep the clowns.

