Show Notes: Asphalt vs Fiberglass Shingles

If it’s time to reroof your home and you are in a daze when it comes to selecting the best for your home, we are here to help. Should you go with the tried and true asphalt shingle or consider the new kid, fiberglass shingles? These are the most popular roofing materials in the country. So check out asphalt vs fiberglass shingles, right here in our show notes.

Trending or Not in Homes 2017

Stainless Steel Appliances: A Trend Not Steeling the Show But Holding Steady

Stainless steel has been a popular feature to have in the kitchen for many years, and it’s no wonder why. Stainless steel appliances have a sleek look and they’re easy to clean, despite the surfaces’ susceptibility to little fingerprints. Stainless steel has also become somewhat of a status symbol; guests will “ohhh” and “ahhh” if your kitchen is dressed in name-brand stainless steel appliances.

Smart Homes: A Trending Smart Choice

Smart home features have been coming and going in terms of popularity since 2012. We have seen a dip over the years but it looks like smart features are starting to make a comeback, with a 40.9% year-over-year increase from 2015 to 2016. It could be due to the ever-increasing intelligence of home technology as it develops from year to year.

Quartz: Still a Rock Solid Choice

Quartz is one of those trends that doesn’t look like it will be going away anytime soon, and for good reason. Out of all of the materials, this is the one choice a person can make that will stand the test of time. Not only does it look fabulous in almost any kitchen but it is also easy to maintain.

Bamboo: A Fading Fancy Floor Trend

Bamboo was the hot item over the last few years, but it doesn’t seem to have the same allure anymore. People still love their hardwood floors, but it looks like this style’s days are numbered,

Built-in-Bar: Nothing Trendier than a Never Ending Party!

This hot new trend is perfect for homeowners who like to have guests over. The addition will give you a special space for everything you could need to host a party, such as wine and cocktail glasses, cocktail fixings and anything else for a ritzy gathering.

Freestanding Tub: Still a Standing Trend

This trend was super hot back in 2014, but it looks like it is falling behind in the hot trends category and there could be a few reasons why. You really need to have the space to have a freestanding tub in your bathroom; this isn’t a trend you will find in most urban areas where space is limited. This is more of a luxury item since it isn’t necessarily a “needed” amenity in a home.

What Does That Energy Star Label Really Mean?

What is ENERGY STAR?

ENERGY STAR is the trusted, government-backed symbol for energy efficiency helping us all save money and protect the environment through energy-efficient products and practices.

The ENERGY STAR label was established to:

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants caused by the inefficient use of energy; and

Make it easy for consumers to identify and purchase energy-efficient products that offer savings on energy bills without sacrificing performance, features, and comfort.

Products can earn the ENERGY STAR label by meeting the energy efficiency requirements set forth in ENERGY STAR product specifications. EPA establishes these specifications based on the following set of key guiding principles:

Product categories must contribute significant energy savings nationwide.

Certified products must deliver the features and performance demanded by consumers, in addition to increased energy efficiency.

If the certified product costs more than a conventional, less-efficient counterpart, purchasers will recover their investment in increased energy efficiency through utility bill savings, within a reasonable period of time.

Energy efficiency can be achieved through broadly available, non-proprietary technologies offered by more than one manufacturer.

Product energy consumption and performance can be measured and verified with testing.

Labeling would effectively differentiate products and be visible for purchasers.

You can find energy star certified product information at:

Ditch The Rust But Not The Furniture

Lounging on your patio, cocktail in hand, requires something to lounge on.

But if that secondhand chaise you bought post-college is covered in rust, you’re not going to be relaxing on it in your summer whites anytime soon. But replacing it is expensive — and a waste! Give it a rust-busting makeover, instead.

There are several ways to remove rust:

If the damage isn’t too extensive, the job can be as simple as scraping it off. Use a wire brush, sandpaper, or steel wool — and a bit of elbow grease — to scour it away.

For less effort, use a drill with a wire brush attachment.

For more extensive rust issues, you can use an acidic agent like vinegar to help with the removal. Or use a chemical rust converter (such as Rust-Oleum), which actually changes the rust into a different substance and protects against future rusting, adding years to your chaise’s lifespan.

Paint over the treated spot and that chaise will be right back to its glory days and ready for you in your white shorts.

Compare Fiberglass Vs Asphalt Roof Shingles

An Expert Comparison of Fiberglass and Asphalt Roof Shingles

There are two types of asphalt shingles: fiberglass and organic. Both have an asphalt exterior, but the difference between the two lies in the base of the shingle. Fiberglass shingles have a fiberglass mat, while organic shingles have a mat made from some kind of wood product, usually paper.

Both types are available in architectural or three-tab styles. Architectural shingles have a heavier base mat and multiple layers of shingles, which makes for a multi-dimensional look. They are stronger and more attractive, yet more expensive. Three-tab shingles, which consist of a single flat layer, are cheaper and easier to install.

Both types of asphalt shingles are among the most affordable roofing products. They’re available in a wide variety of colors and designs, they’re easy to install and they’re sold with long warranties. However, both products tend to be sensitive to weather. They can blow off in strong winds or fade and discolor in the sun.

Fiberglass Roof Shingles Pros

Lighter weight – Fiberglass shingles are thinner and lighter in weight, so they’re easier to carry and install. Because of this, professional installation tends to cost less. Fiberglass shingles are also easier to install as a DIY project.

Better fire protection – Fiberglass shingles have a higher fire rating than organic-mat shingles.

Less expensive – Fiberglass shingles cost slightly less.

Environmental benefits – Because fiberglass shingles have less asphalt, they’re better for the environment.

Fiberglass Roof Shingles Cons

Not as durable – Fiberglass shingles are not as heavy and rugged because they contain less asphalt. They won’t last as long.

Not ideal for cold climates – Fiberglass shingles don’t perform as well as in cold climates.

Asphalt Roof Shingles Pros

More durable – Organic-mat shingles tend to last longer than fiberglass shingles because they contain more asphalt. They’re more rugged and more likely to stay put during severe storms.

Better for cold climates – Organic-mat shingles perform much better in cold climates. If you live in a region with harsh winters, they’re highly recommended over fiberglass.

Asphalt Roof Shingles Cons

Prone to warping – Organic-mat shingles absorb more water, so they’re more likely to warp.

Heavier – Organic-mat shingles are heavier, which makes them more difficult to install.

Inferior fire protection – Organic-mat shingles are not as highly rated for fire protection because they are usually paper-based.

More expensive – Asphalt shingles are slightly more expensive.

The Proper Care And Cleaning Of Your Mirrors

Keep bathrooms well-ventilated during showers to avoid condensation that can run and pool at the edge Never use ammonia-inclusive cleaners on your mirrors Never spray cleaners directly on a mirror. Spray a rag first, then wipe Always protect the edge from excessive moisture. If you design the mirror to meet a countertop, be mindful to keep that countertop dry, or seal it with a silicone that is safe for use on mirrors. When in doubt, gentler is better. A damp cloth can clean a mirror exceedingly well. An old photographer’s trick is to wipe a mirror with newsprint to avoid lint.

