Show Notes: American Standard Walk-In Tub Winners! - On the House

BEWARE: Top Contractor Scams

“Well, he seemed legit” is what many homeowners end up saying after realizing they’re out the $1,500 they handed over “for materials” and stuck with a job barely done.

While most contractors are honest, hardworking professionals, a few bad apples can spoil it for everyone. Here are five ways to identify if a contractor could be scamming you, and how to protect yourself:

Scam 1: I’ll Need the Money Up Front

Scam 2: Take My Word For It

Scam 3: I Don’t Need to Pull a Permit

Scam 4: We Ran Into Unforeseen Problems

Scam 5: I’ve Got Extra Materials I Can Sell You Cheap

Learn how to protect yourself from these scams here.

Harbor Freight Recalls Chainsaw

Do you have plans to get outside to get some garden maintenance done this weekend? Are you looking forward to hearing the rattle of the chainsaw or the subtle bog of the engine as the blades meet the overgrowth?

The Consumer Product Safety commission states that Harbor Freight has recalled 2 of their electric chainsaws, model numbers 67255 and 61592, due to a serious injury hazard.

Learn more here!

Springtime Power Washing

If you want to give your home more curb appeal, one great way to start is by giving the exterior a thorough cleaning. An exterior that sparkles in the sun can make a world of difference. But if you’re about to reach for a pressure washer, stop right there. Not all surfaces can handle the intense spray of a pressure washer; some, like brick, can be damaged by the wrong tools. Here you’ll find out which method is best for your home, along with more know-how you’ll need to get the job done right.

You’ll learn how to prepare to pressure wash – Soap? Which nozzle? – pressure washing safety, and how to pressure wash your house. Learn more here!



5 Easy Steps to Installing a Flagpole

Armed Forces Day was created in 1949 as a way to show appreciation to our military men and women. Armed Forces Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of May, and in honor of this holiday of recognition, the On The House Team has crafted a flagpole installation guide. Because there is no better way to display your gratitude for our Armed Forces than proudly hoisting Ol’ Glory in your front yard.

Learn more about how to install a flagpole for your yard here!

Get Your BBQ Ready for Summer Grilling

It’s nearly grilling season. With the sun coming out and the 4th of July coming up, you’ll want to make sure your grill is ready to go.

On average, Americans will throw their grill out after only three years. They can and should last much longer than that with the proper care!

What needs to be done to get a BBQ grill ready for the barbecue season? Read it all here!

NATIONAL DECK SAFETY MONTH – Deck Safety Checklist

Prepare your deck for summertime use with the checklist here!

