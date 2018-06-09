Show Notes: Drywall, Insulation, Sound-Proofing. Oh My! - On the House

Show Notes from the On The House with The Carey Brothers and Cameron recorded June 9th, 2018.

We’ve got you covered from wall to wall with this episode! From drywall to insulation to protecting your home on vacation, if you need to know more about gypsum board, tree trimming, how to repel mosquitoes naturally, how to prevent vacation demons or more about sound insulation, this is the show for you!

Can You Smell That? – Propane Recall

Keyera Energy Recalls to Inspect Propane Gas Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards

This recall involves under-odorized propane (LP) gas delivered to consumers for use in storage tanks or sold at retail locations in portable refillable cylinders (for use in recreational vehicles, barbeques, stoves and other appliances). The LP gas was also sold to businesses for commercial and industrial use. Keyera Energy Inc. does not sell propane directly to any retailers or consumers, but supplies propane to distributors that sell directly to retailers and consumers. Read on here to find out how to remedy it.

Is All Drywall The Same?

Check out National Gypsum and their drywall products!

Some of their products include sound attenuation board, an acoustically enhanced product, called SoundBreak XP; GridmarX, a gypsum board that comes marked with a grid system for easier installation; PermaBase Cement Board, a cement backerboard; and Gold Bond® BRAND eXP Products, moisture and mold-resistant gypsum.

TIMBER! Tree Trimming Safety

Assume that All Power Lines Are Energized!

Contact the utility company to discuss de-energizing and grounding or shielding of power lines.

All tree trimming or removal work within ten feet of a power line must be done by trained and experienced line-clearance tree trimmers. A second tree trimmer is required within normal voice communication range.

Line-clearance tree trimmers must be aware of and maintain the proper minimum approach distances when working around energized power lines.

Use extreme caution when moving ladders and equipment around downed trees and power lines.

Stay Alert at All Times!

Do not trim trees in dangerous weather conditions.

Perform a hazard assessment of the work area before starting work.

Eliminate or minimize exposure to hazards at the tree and in the surrounding area.

Operators of chain saws and other equipment should be trained and the equipment properly maintained.

Use personal protective equipment such as gloves, safety glasses, hard hats, hearing protection, etc., recommended in the equipment manufacturer’s operating manual.

Determine the tree’s felling direction. Address forward lean, back lean, and/or side lean issues.

Determine the proper amount of hinge wood to safely guide the tree’s fall. Provide a retreat path to a safe location.

Inspect tree limbs for strength and stability before climbing. Tree trimmers working aloft must use appropriate fall protection.

Do not climb with tools in your hands.

If broken trees are under pressure, determine the direction of the pressure and make small cuts to release it.

Use extreme care when felling a tree that has not fallen completely to the ground and is lodged against another tree.

Never turn your back on a falling tree.

Be alert and avoid objects thrown back by a tree as it falls.

You Dream Bath

Jack in Helena, Montana has no need for a bathtub. He wants to know what plumbing he has to do to change a tub to a shower. James and Morris tell him all about the hidden things you need to consider when updating your bathtub to your dream shower. Listen in to the segment at The Dream Bathroom page.

Mosquito Repelling Ideas

Although mosquito season varies by region, you can bet that with the rise in temperature you’re going to see more and more of those nasty little critters flying around. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mosquitos can carry, and transfer, diseases like Yellow Fever, Zika Virus, and even Malaria. If you want to fight back against these diseases carrying insects but are also concerned about using harmful chemicals, then try these On The House tested mosquito repelling home remedies.

Garlic Soapy Spray

Two-liter Trap

Ruthless Red Mulch

Check out these recipes here!

Prevent Vacation Demons

Homeowners should always prepare their homes when planning to be away for a week or more.

“Unoccupied homes are at a greater risk for water damage and theft,” says Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. “Fortunately, there are a few easy things that a homeowner can do to protect their homes while they’re away.”

Click here to read some suggestions that are important to consider when the home will be empty for at least a week.

Dave Smith – Marketing Manager of Rockwool

Rockwool Safe’n’Sound Sound insulation: Life is Loud.

Home theatres, kids playing, laundry machines, music… these are all everyday sources of noise in the home. While these activities are taking place, others in the home may want some peace and quiet. Insulating against the transfer of sound helps make a home meet everyone’s needs. The kids can keep playing while you relax with some quiet conversation, or watch your favorite show without having to crank up the volume.

Top Areas for Sound Insulation: Bedroom walls, Bathroom walls, Family room walls, Ceilings between floors, Laundry Room, Home Office.

Other tips – you can also get sound insulated interior doors. When you combine an insulated door with a well insulated room it makes a huge difference in sound transmission.

Deck Water Sealant Recipe

Boil linseed oil and paint thinner and one packet of mildewcide per gallon of your concoction!

What The Heck is Purple Board?

XP Gypsum Board panels consist of a specially treated, fire-resistant, gypsum core encased in a heavy mold/mildew/moisture resistant, 100% recycled, National Gypsum’s original PURPLE® paper on the face side and a heavy, mold/mildew/moisture resistant, 100% recycled, gray paper on the back side. Check out more here!

