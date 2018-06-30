Show Notes: 4th of July Buying - On the House

Show Notes from the On The House with The Carey Brothers and Cameron recorded June 3oth, 2018.

The Fourth of July is this week and we have tips and tricks to get your patio and outdoor furniture ready! Going on vacation for the holiday? Read up on our tips to keep your house disaster-free while you’re gone! If you need to cut that dead tree before you have people over for your July Fourth party, read up on our chainsaw buying guide!

Going On Vacation? Do This!

These quick, simple tasks can help prevent coming home to a disaster.

Learn the following steps and more here to keep your home safe while you’re away!

Turn Off the Main Water Supply

Check the sump pump

Turn Up the Thermostat—But Don’t Turn Off the A/C Unit

Unplug electronics

Light rooms with timers

Werner Aluminum Ladder Recall

This multi-position ladder is being recalled for not locking. Read more about it here.

Chainsaw Buying Guide

There are so many options when it comes to buying a chainsaw, so before you get started, check out this buying guide here and find out what things to look out for from gas powered or electric, to cordless to corded.

The standard chainsaw design features front and rear handles on an engine / motor housing and a cutting bar that extends from the housing, but there are variations. Traditional chainsaws are best for heavier work, like cutting down entire trees and thick limbs, but they can also be used for many lighter jobs. Although these types of saws are typically the most powerful, they have the shortest reach and require the use of a ladder to trim high tree branches.

Summertime Safety

Holiday Or Any Day Backyard Safety Checklist

The backyard is a popular spot in the summer, particularly if you enjoy entertaining or have children. Here are a few tips to make your yard safer for the 4th of July holiday or any day.

1. Check Your Patio for Structural Weaknesses

2. Practice Proper Safety around Grills and Fire Pits

Grilling produces divine scents and meals. It also yields a large number of home fires — an average of 8,900 annually, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Safety issues can arise for a few different reasons.

Irregular cleaning and maintenance

Proximity to a flammable structure, such as a patio railing or tree

Gas or propane leaks

Lack of attention

Use of improper cooking utensils

3. Implement Specific Rules and Safety Measures for Pool Use

4. Make Sure Play Sets and the Surrounding Areas Are Sturdy and Secure

5. Verify that Garden Plants and Supplies Are Out of Reach for Kids and Pets

6. Use and Store Lawn Mowers and Other Power Tools Safely

7. Bring Home Security System Elements into the Yard

8. Take Care of Any Weak Tree Branches

Learn more about these tips here!

