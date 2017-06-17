Show Notes:

If you have’t shopped for a Father’s Day gift, we have a few suggestions for you. Looking for some simple backyard shade ideas, how about a sail shade?

Father’s Day Gifts For The Best Dad In The World!

For The Guy In A Hurry:

Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Forget the fast food drive-through. With the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, you can enjoy a hot, homemade breakfast sandwich in under 5 minutes. Simply place the ingredients inside, build the base of your sandwich in the bottom layer, place the egg on the cooking plate and close the lid. Slide the cooking plate out and your sandwich assembles itself. Open the lid and your hot breakfast sandwich is ready to eat.

Ready to eat in 5 minutes

Use your own fresh ingredients including eggs, cheese and precooked meats

Make sandwiches with English muffins, biscuits, small bagels and more

Cooking plate cooks a fresh egg perfectly then slides out to assemble sandwich



For the Gardener:

Compact Front Tine Tiller From Yardmax

Model Number: YT5328

Available late June 2017

Dig In.

Compact but powerful, the self-propelled front tine tiller cultivates the toughest soil, turns on a dime, easily fits between garden rows and features a 1-piece, rust-resistant tine shield. With a powerful engine for rapid rotational speed and able to till down to 11ʺ, this machine can be adjusted for widths between 11ʺ and 21ʺ. Ideal for residential gardens, this rotary tiller offers user-friendly controls that make it a cinch for any homeowner to operate.

Guaranteed to get the job done right, without overpaying or over-exerting to do it, Yardmax delivers the ideal solution. With a perfect combination of practicality and performance, Yardmax provides durable products for both the typical homeowner and professional contractor.

For Any Diy’er

Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Compact Vacuum Bare Tool

The M18™ Compact Vacuum provides users with the most powerful & adaptable handheld cleanup tool. A high performance motor creates best in class suction for cleanup of drywall dust, wood/metal shavings, and common jobsite debris. With a unique handheld design, the M18™ Compact Vacuum can be used in a wide variety of orientations and applications across the jobsite. For added versatility, the 0882-20 comes with (2) extension wands, 4’ flexible hose, crevice tool, floor tool, and removable HEPA filter. A clear view and easy to empty canister provides added convenience. As a part of the M18™ System of tools, it is powered by REDLITHIUM™ battery packs, which deliver up to 25 minutes of run time on a XC5.0 battery pack and 43 minutes of runtime on a HIGH DEMAND™ 9.0 Battery Pack.

Shade Where You Need It

If You Are Not A Big Fan Of Pop-Up Covers Here Is An Alternative For You:

For a nice patch of shade, any old tree will do. But if you don’t have mature trees over the area you need it, or you want temporary shade you can take down, shade sails do the job.

With a number of models on the market, there’s bound to be a color, shape or price to suit your style.

Most ready-made sails sell for less than $100, though you can spend more than $500 on custom-designed sails.

Don’t forget installation hardware. Expect to spend an additional $150 per sail for marine-grade, stainless-steel turnbuckles, shackles, bolts, brackets or wire.

Depending on building codes or homeowners association rules, sails can be attached to homes, trees or patio columns. They also can be supported by wood posts or steel columns embedded in concrete footings.

Plan on taking two hours for every column, dig down four feet. The standard columns are 12 feet long. Four feet are in the ground, eight feet above ground. If you’re connecting to the house, hardware installation won’t take more than an hour. Once poles and hardware are installed, wait a week for the concrete to set.

Considering the low cost and quick installation, a sailcloth shade is a great way to rev up the yard or patio.

Tips before you buy the sails:

Plan your installation. Consider sun direction and shade needs, and location of anchor points. Using string to determine the needed size and shade fall. Order a sail to fit the space, vs. designing a space to fit the shade under a triangle or rectangle sail.

Contact fence companies to order 12-foot galvanized, schedule 40, 4-inch steel columns. Before installing columns, check with your city building department; many cities have set-back regulations. Homeowners associations also may have limitations on where, how high and how long shade structures can be installed.

Watch for chafing. Tree branches, eves of the house and multiple sails can chafe the fabric. Layered sails should be separated by 18 inches.

Attachment points should be installed before the shades arrive. Install hardware on posts, trees or the house. Posts should be embedded in a concrete footing 3 to 6 feet deep.

Attic And Sub-Area Inspections

Summer is the perfect time for an annual home checkup

Attics and subareas can be claustrophobia-inducing, but you do have to brave those tight confines at least once a year. You want to check your attic for any indication of pests or insects, water leakage, mold or mildew. Turn off the lights to check for any sign of peeking daylight. You will also want to check your basement or subarea for any indication of pests or insects, water leakage, mold and mildew, as well.

If you find any problems, it’s the best time to fix them before winter weather sets in.

Sliding Glass Door Weaknesses And How To Secure Them

Even if you’ve already taken pains to reinforce or lock your front door and windows, your home could still be vulnerable—especially if you have a sliding glass door. These kinds of doors are often left unsecured, making them a favorite target for burglars. Here’s a look at some common weaknesses that make sliding glass doors easy targets—and what you can do to keep them secure.

They have simple latches

Even if you’re good about locking your sliding glass doors, that may not be enough to deter an experienced thief. Most built-in sliding door locks are really more like simple latches, and would-be burglars can easily bypass them just by jiggling the door a bit.

Security Solutions:

Prime-Line Sliding Door Loop Lock

Given how weak the inbuilt latches on most sliding doors are, adding an extra lock is a good way to reinforce security. This heavy-duty lock from Prime-Line is made of hardened steel and can be installed at the top or bottom of your sliding glass door. The setup will require a few tools, but the reliable loop structure will make it tough for any burglar to jimmy the door open once the lock is installed.

Keyed Patio Door Lock

This lock is designed to prevent unwanted guests from jiggling a door loose. It bolts onto the sliding glass door, and the moveable pin locks into a base plate on the frame. It’s easy to install, and the keyed element provides a bit of extra protection—just make sure you know where the key is in the event that you need to make a quick exit.

They’re often hidden from view.

Whether they’re installed in the back or on the side of a home, sliding glass doors tend to be fairly concealed. This means fewer prying eyes, which gives thieves the opportunity to enter unnoticed.

Security Solutions:

GE Door Alarm

While not a substitute for a lock or security bar, this GE alarm can quickly let you know if your door has been breached. In comparison with some other alarms, this model is extremely easy to set up, and it has a couple of alarm options that can be played when triggered. The sound of the alarm alone may be enough to scare off a burglar, and even if it’s not, you can reach out to the authorities as soon as you hear it go off.

They’re easy to break or dislocate.

While sliding glass doors provide a nice aesthetic and can really brighten up a room, they aren’t as intrinsically secure as a door made of steel or solid wood. If a thief really wants to get in, breaking the glass panels or pushing the doors off their tracks isn’t too difficult to pull off. It takes more work, and has more chance of being noticed, but it’s a vulnerability that a determined burglar could exploit.

Security Solutions:

Wooden Dowel

Though it may seem like a fairly basic solution, a wooden dowel can be one of the most effective and affordable ways to bolster your security. Insert the dowel into the track of the sliding door, and it will keep the door in place, even if a burglar bypasses the lock. Take extra care to make sure the dowel fits snugly in the track—you may need to cut a few inches off if your door has smaller panels—and is thick enough that it won’t crack under a blow.

Weather stripping In The Summer? You Bet!

If your home isn’t properly sealed and insulated, your air conditioned air will escape your home, making your AC much less efficient. This spring, spend some time doing a quick audit of your insulation. Your windows and doors should be sealed, and old, worn out weather stripping should be replaced.

Fill cracks or small holes in walls and around doors and windows with caulk. Make sure that your attic is properly insulated as well, as a lot of cool air (and warm air in the winter) is lost through your roof.

