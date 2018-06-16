Safety Tips for the Amateur DIY'er:  - On the House

When you’re just starting out in the world of DIY there can be perils at every turn! Learn from past our mistakes and read up on our safety tips!

Keep a first aid kit handy. Anticipate those bumps, scrapes or something more serious with a basic first aid kit that is easy to carry and latches securely, but can be opened quickly when needed.

Use the 4-to-1 rulefor proper ladder placement. For every four feet of ladder height, the bottom of the ladder should be one foot away from the wall or object it is leaning against. Remember to read the instructions and warning labels before using a ladder. The instructions will help you identify the proper ladder for the job and describe ladder weight and height limits.

Pay attention to ladder length. Always use a ladder that is long enough for the task at hand. A great number of ladder accidents are the result of using a ladder that is too short.

Incorporate safety goggles into your DIY style. Wear safety glasses to protect from debris and avoid jewelry while using power tools. Don’t wear watches, bracelets and long sleeves as they can get caught in moving parts. If operating a loud power tool, wear earplugs to minimize damage to your ears.

Follow instructions, not intuition. As with any household appliance, power tools need to be maintained and used in accordance with the manufacturer’s warnings, precautions and instruction. Also, be sure to check the switch on a power tool or garden appliance to make sure it’s “OFF” before you plug it in.

Never leave an active power tool unattended. Unplug power tools before leaving the room and store them out of children’s reach.

As a rule, be sure to inspect your power tools. If you’re re-using last year’s power tools, be sure to inspect them for frayed power cords and cracked or broken casings. If the product is damaged, have it repaired by a qualified technician, or replace it.

Keep your tools in shape. Never carry tools by the cord and never yank the cord when removing it from a receptacle. When disconnecting the cord, always grasp the plug, not the wire. Also, keep the cord away from heat, oil and sharp edges.

Be aware of your surroundings. If you’re working with someone else, make sure you know where they are at all times to prevent accidents or injuries. Be aware of who enters your work area and keep children and pets away from tools and projects.

A clean workspace is a safe workspace. Properly store or place power tools, sharp tools or dangerous materials on high shelves out of a child’s reach. Or, consider placing them in a locked storage cabinet. Also make sure your workspace is well-lit.

Before you mow, have your owner’s manual in tow. When pulling out the lawn mower for the first time this year, refresh your memory and read the owner’s manual. Also know how to stop the machine in case of an emergency.

Use the right extension cords. If you’re tackling outdoorDIY home improvement projects, make sure extension cords are rated for outdoor use.

Look for the UL Mark. Always look for the UL Mark before purchasing a power tool, garden appliance or electrical product. The UL Mark means representative samples of that product have been tested to stringent safety standards with regard to fire, electric shock and related safety hazards.

https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/safety-tips-for-diyers-115223