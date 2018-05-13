Roofing System Achieves Both Aims: Durability and Charm - On the House

Roofing System Achieves Both Aims: Durability and Charm
From the ground up, we have taken great pains to stay historically and aesthetically true while modernizing a turn of the 20th century home.
Part of our success with the project can be attributed to our selection of a GAF roofing system.
The McClellans were very concerned about maintaining the charm of their old home, and the GAF Timberline® Shingles helped us meet their expectations.
Solution:
- From an architectural standpoint, the Timberline Ultra HD® Shinglesare in keeping with the design of the home.
- The shingles provide enhanced dimensionality for an aesthetically pleasing feature on the house, and they increase its curb appeal. The visibility of the lower-pitched roof along with the distinctive ridge cap shingles along the top make a great statement on this home.
- The WeatherBlocker™ Premium Eave/Rake Starter Strip installed at the base of the roof system helps prevent shingles from blowing off during high winds.
- Starting with water-resistant Tiger Paw™ Roof Deck Protection, our team incorporated efficient, optimal attic ventilation and Timberline Ultra HD Shingles, with the highest roofing fire rating, UL Class A, onto the home.
- The GAF roofing system, including Tiger Paw™ Roof Deck Protection manufactured with durable polypropylene, helps to ensure long-lasting protection for the home. The critical use of a Cobra Ridge Vent, promotes energy efficiency by exhausting excessive attic heat, which helps reduce the home’s summer air conditioning load.
Homeowners, Mike and Robin
We have a lot of history with this town. We wanted to do our part to revitalize the downtown. We’re particularly pleased to have a good roof over our heads — one that will keep us dry and adds so much to the appearance of our home.
For more information visit https://www.gaf.com/en-us/roofing-products/residential-roofing-products
To learn more about our 604 Second Street Historic Renovation visit http://604secondstreet.onthehouse.com/
