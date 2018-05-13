 Roofing System Achieves Both Aims: Durability and Charm - On the House
Home   >   Special Renovation Projects   >   604 Second Street   >   Roofing System Achieves Both Aims: Durability and Charm

Roofing System Achieves Both Aims: Durability and Charm

By on May 13, 2018
GAF roofing

From the ground up, we have taken great pains to stay historically and aesthetically true while modernizing a turn of the 20th century home.

Part of our success with the project can be attributed to our selection of a GAF roofing system.

The McClellans were very concerned about maintaining the charm of their old home, and the GAF Timberline® Shingles helped us meet their expectations.

Solution:

  • From an architectural standpoint, the Timberline Ultra HD® Shinglesare in keeping with the design of the home.
  • The shingles provide enhanced dimensionality for an aesthetically pleasing feature on the house, and they increase its curb appeal. The visibility of the lower-pitched roof along with the distinctive ridge cap shingles along the top make a great statement on this home.
  • The WeatherBlocker™ Premium Eave/Rake Starter Strip installed at the base of the roof system helps prevent shingles from blowing off during high winds.
  • Starting with water-resistant Tiger Paw™ Roof Deck Protection, our team incorporated efficient, optimal attic ventilation and Timberline Ultra HD Shingles, with the highest roofing fire rating, UL Class A, onto the home.
  • The GAF roofing system, including Tiger Paw™ Roof Deck Protection manufactured with durable polypropylene, helps to ensure long-lasting protection for the home. The critical use of a Cobra Ridge Vent, promotes energy efficiency by exhausting excessive attic heat, which helps reduce the home’s summer air conditioning load.

 

Homeowners, Mike and Robin

We have a lot of history with this town. We wanted to do our part to revitalize the downtown. We’re particularly pleased to have a good roof over our heads — one that will keep us dry and adds so much to the appearance of our home.

For more information visit https://www.gaf.com/en-us/roofing-products/residential-roofing-products

To learn more about our 604 Second Street Historic Renovation visit http://604secondstreet.onthehouse.com/

About onthehouse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Keep up with The Carey Brothers

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news, tips and updates from our team as we put on our radio show - On The House, go to trade and consumer shows and share our journey in home improvement, building and home products.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest