Roofing System Achieves Both Aims: Durability and Charm - On the House

From the ground up, we have taken great pains to stay historically and aesthetically true while modernizing a turn of the 20th century home.

Part of our success with the project can be attributed to our selection of a GAF roofing system.

The McClellans were very concerned about maintaining the charm of their old home, and the GAF Timberline® Shingles helped us meet their expectations.

Solution:

From an architectural standpoint, the Timberline Ultra HD® Shinglesare in keeping with the design of the home.

The shingles provide enhanced dimensionality for an aesthetically pleasing feature on the house, and they increase its curb appeal. The visibility of the lower-pitched roof along with the distinctive ridge cap shingles along the top make a great statement on this home.

The WeatherBlocker™ Premium Eave/Rake Starter Strip installed at the base of the roof system helps prevent shingles from blowing off during high winds.

Starting with water-resistant Tiger Paw™ Roof Deck Protection, our team incorporated efficient, optimal attic ventilation and Timberline Ultra HD Shingles, with the highest roofing fire rating, UL Class A, onto the home.

The GAF roofing system, including Tiger Paw™ Roof Deck Protection manufactured with durable polypropylene, helps to ensure long-lasting protection for the home. The critical use of a Cobra Ridge Vent, promotes energy efficiency by exhausting excessive attic heat, which helps reduce the home’s summer air conditioning load.

Homeowners, Mike and Robin

We have a lot of history with this town. We wanted to do our part to revitalize the downtown. We’re particularly pleased to have a good roof over our heads — one that will keep us dry and adds so much to the appearance of our home.

To learn more about our 604 Second Street Historic Renovation visit http://604secondstreet.onthehouse.com/