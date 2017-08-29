Roofing System Achieves Both Aims: Durability And Charm

From the ground up, Morris and James Carey and their Carey Bros. Remodeling team have taken great pains to stay historically and aesthetically true while modernizing a turn of the 20th century home in Brentwood, California.

Part of their success with the project can be attributed to their selection of a GAF roofing system that was provided at no cost by GAF. Starting with water-resistant Tiger Paw™ Roof Deck Protection, the team incorporated efficient, optimal attic ventilation and Timberline Ultra HD® Shingles, with the highest roofing fire rating, UL Class A, onto the home.

According to Jeff Avitabile, GAF senior product manager for residential accessory products, the WeatherBlocker™ Premium Eave/Rake Starter Strip installed at the base of the roof system helps prevent shingles from blowing off during high winds.

“From an architectural standpoint, the Timberline Ultra HD® Shingles are in keeping with the design of the home,” says Morris Carey, noting their cost-effective resemblance to the original wooden shakes that were the original roof cover.

Homeowners Mike and Robin McClellan have fond memories of time spent raising their daughter in the formerly 1,177 sq. ft. residence. With the home having gone into disrepair, the McClellans are excited to now move forward and bring back its historically accurate charm.

“We have a lot of history with this town,” says Mike McClellan. “We wanted to do our part to revitalize the downtown. We’re particularly pleased to have a good roof over our heads — one that will keep us dry and adds so much to the appearance of our home.”

“The McClellans were very concerned about maintaining the charm of their old home, and the GAF Timberline® Shingles helped us meet their expectations,” says Carol Carey, designer for Carey Bros. Remodeling. “They started with a catalog-order, kit-constructed house that reportedly was among the roughly 600 bungalows that heralded from the nearby coal and copper mining communities in the early 1900s. Now they’re adding modernized touches while keeping the historical aspects of their cherished home.”

And while the Careys’ 604 Second Street renovation is in keeping with the Craftsman style, GAF products fit the bill for any home — from the rustic to refined, from the historic and traditional to the contemporary.

“We offer a variety of shingles that can accommodate any architectural style,” says Leslie Franklin, GAF executive director of residential marketing. “For this home, the shingles provide enhanced dimensionality for an aesthetically pleasing feature on the house, and they increase its curb appeal. The visibility of the lower-pitched roof along with the distinctive ridge cap shingles along the top make a great statement on this home.”

The GAF roofing system, including Tiger Paw™ Roof Deck Protection manufactured with durable polypropylene, helps to ensure long-lasting protection for the home. The critical use of a Cobra® Ridge Vent, promotes energy efficiency by exhausting excessive attic heat, which helps reduce the home’s summer air conditioning load.

“We have solutions for every part of the country,” says Franklin, noting the diverse weather conditions experienced by homeowners across the nation.

Avitabile adds that, from a contractor’s perspective, installing the GAF roofing system with Tiger Paw™ Roof Deck Protection is very contractor-friendly, “as it offers a great deal of traction for roofers.”

For more information, visit www.gaf.com. Follow the progress of the historic renovation by visiting www.604secondstreet.onthehouse.com.