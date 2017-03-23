Recall: Craftsman Portable Table Saws
By onthehouse on March 23, 2017
Craftsman Portable Table Saws Made by Rexon Recalled Due to Laceration and Impact Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Sears
Name of product: Craftsman portable table saws
Hazard: The table saw’s stand can collapse unexpectedly, posing laceration and impact injury hazards to the operator.
Remedy: Replace
Consumer Contact: Rexon toll-free at 866-934-6360 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.sears.com and clicking “Product Recalls” for more information.
Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 11 reports of the table saw collapsing, including nine reports of injuries to fingers and hands, including broken bones, lacerations, a shoulder strain, and a partial fingernail amputation.
Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled table saws and contact Rexon for a free replacement stand.
Sold At: Sears stores nationwide and online at www.sears.com from April 2014 through October 2016 for about $200.
