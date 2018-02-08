Pioneering Beale MeasureFill Kitchen Faucet Dispenses Precise Volume of Water on Demand - On the House

The new Beale MeasureFill pull-down kitchen faucet from American Standard, part of the LIXIL Corporation, is one of the first to market delivering an adjustable set volume of water on demand. This contemporary styled, high-arch faucet streamlines cooking and baking tasks, while helping to reduce clutter in the kitchen – no measuring cups needed.

Employing brand-exclusive MeasureFill technology, this innovative faucet delivers an exact volume of water ― ranging from a half cup to up to five cups ― achieving the precise measurement faster than using a conventional measuring cup. No more filling, checking, pouring out or rechecking needed to get the exact amount of water for a recipe. For ease of use, a blue LED light illuminates the dial window and the volume marks when the measuring function is in use. The selection dial features a stylish, coin edge detail, which helps to improve grip and ensures an accurate setting of the desired water amount.

Designed with the user’s convenience in mind, the Beale MeasureFill faucet features easy touch on/off functionality. A simple touch of the hand or wrist on the dial window is all it takes to operate the faucet. Featuring an automatic shut-off after five minutes for safety, this faucet also offers a temperature memory setting that allows the water to be turned off and back on in any temperature setting.

This pull-down kitchen faucet offers a choice of two spray patterns ― stream and spray ― using a water-conserving flow rate of 1.5 gallons per minute (gpm).

The Beale MeasureFill faucet offers unparalleled performance and reliability from the brand-exclusive Re-Trax system, which provides smooth operation and superior spray head retraction. Ceramic disc valves provide a lifetime of drip-free performance.

To complement a variety of kitchen decors, the Beale MeasureFill is available in a choice of two popular finishes ― polished chrome and stainless steel ― to easily coordinate with contemporary-styled kitchen appliances and accessories. The American Standard assortment of stainless steel kitchen sinks are an ideal match to the sleekly styled Beale MeasureFill faucet.

The faucet is powered by replaceable AAA batteries and can optionally be outfitted with an AC adapter (sold separately) to make the faucet a plug-in version. It will be available at kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide in April 2018. List prices range from $600 to $750.

To learn more, visit americanstandard.com.