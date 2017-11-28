Phantom Screens Releases First of its Kind Motorized Retractable Wall Screen, Extending Up To 40-ft Wide!

Phantom Screens, leader in the retractable screen industry, is once again first in the market with the newest groundbreaking technology. The Phantom Motorized Wall Screen now has the ability to screen openings up to 40ft wide with a single unit.

Thanks to special technology introduced by the Phantom Screens team, motorized retractable wall screens can now cover beyond the industry standard of 25-ft wide without any bowing in the roller, or sagging in the mesh. This means that homeowners can now completely transform their living space, allowing them to utilize areas throughout the home that would typically go neglected during certain times of the year.

“These are virtually the first of its kind in the industry and will be revolutionary in blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor living spaces,” says Phantom CEO – C. Esther De Wolde. “The opportunities in architecture and home transformation are endless, and I am excited to see how these screens can be used in both remodeled and modern homes.”

This new retractable wall screen was revealed to the public at The New American Home 2017 on January 10th in Orlando Florida. The New American Home is one of NAHB’s most successful and visible programs showcasing the latest in innovative products for the future of home building, and features two motorized wall screens that are over 40-ft wide.

This new screen has been available to select markets only over this past year. As of October, the product became fully released to all markets.